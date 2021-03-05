Principal Financial Group Inc. Sells 8,111 Shares of Gibraltar Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROCK)

Principal Financial Group Inc. lessened its stake in shares of Gibraltar Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROCK) by 3.4% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 227,201 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 8,111 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. owned about 0.70% of Gibraltar Industries worth $16,345,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. New York State Common Retirement Fund grew its position in shares of Gibraltar Industries by 11.6% during the 4th quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 69,039 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $4,967,000 after acquiring an additional 7,190 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Gibraltar Industries by 8.9% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,195,185 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $373,741,000 after purchasing an additional 422,731 shares during the last quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in Gibraltar Industries by 10.2% during the fourth quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC now owns 1,048,784 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $75,449,000 after purchasing an additional 96,839 shares during the period. Aperio Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Gibraltar Industries by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 16,764 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,206,000 after buying an additional 151 shares during the period. Finally, THB Asset Management lifted its position in shares of Gibraltar Industries by 17.2% during the 4th quarter. THB Asset Management now owns 13,883 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $998,000 after buying an additional 2,037 shares during the last quarter. 95.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ:ROCK opened at $80.27 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $93.91 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $74.13. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.61 billion, a PE ratio of 30.18 and a beta of 1.24. Gibraltar Industries, Inc. has a twelve month low of $30.60 and a twelve month high of $103.02.

Gibraltar Industries (NASDAQ:ROCK) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 25th. The construction company reported $0.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.63 by ($0.04). Gibraltar Industries had a return on equity of 14.01% and a net margin of 7.79%. The company had revenue of $265.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $282.25 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.62 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.3% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that Gibraltar Industries, Inc. will post 3.01 EPS for the current year.

Gibraltar Industries Profile

Gibraltar Industries, Inc manufactures and distributes building products for the renewable energy, conservation, residential, industrial, and infrastructure markets in North America and Asia. It operates through three segments: Renewable Energy and Conservation, Residential Products, and Industrial and Infrastructure Products.

