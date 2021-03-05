Principal Financial Group Inc. Sells 8,495 Shares of Onto Innovation Inc. (NYSE:ONTO)

Principal Financial Group Inc. cut its position in Onto Innovation Inc. (NYSE:ONTO) by 2.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 341,170 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 8,495 shares during the quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. owned 0.70% of Onto Innovation worth $16,223,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. First Horizon Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Onto Innovation during the third quarter worth $27,000. Trust Co. of Vermont bought a new stake in shares of Onto Innovation in the 3rd quarter valued at $40,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Onto Innovation during the 4th quarter worth about $78,000. Bollard Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Onto Innovation in the 3rd quarter valued at $65,000. Finally, Sheets Smith Wealth Management acquired a new position in shares of Onto Innovation during the fourth quarter valued at about $207,000. 91.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on ONTO. TheStreet upgraded Onto Innovation from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 23rd. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price objective on shares of Onto Innovation from $61.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 5th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Onto Innovation from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $57.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Monday, February 1st. Finally, B. Riley upped their target price on Onto Innovation from $73.00 to $74.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $56.20.

Shares of ONTO stock opened at $57.99 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $2.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -305.21 and a beta of 1.28. Onto Innovation Inc. has a 52 week low of $20.32 and a 52 week high of $66.95. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $59.97 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $47.70.

Onto Innovation (NYSE:ONTO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 4th. The semiconductor company reported $0.72 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.12. Onto Innovation had a positive return on equity of 6.32% and a negative net margin of 1.27%. As a group, analysts expect that Onto Innovation Inc. will post 1.81 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Bruce C. Rhine sold 145,334 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.81, for a total transaction of $8,837,760.54. Following the sale, the director now owns 284,741 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,315,100.21. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP Robert Alan Koch sold 15,000 shares of Onto Innovation stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.61, for a total value of $699,150.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 41,295 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,924,759.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 212,101 shares of company stock worth $12,525,106. Insiders own 3.30% of the company’s stock.

Onto Innovation Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and supports process control tools that performs macro-defect inspection and metrology, lithography systems, and process control analytical software used by semiconductor and advanced packaging device manufacturers worldwide. The company offers process and yield management solutions used in bare silicon wafer production and processing facilities, and device packaging and test facilities through standalone systems for macro-defect inspection, packaging lithography, probe card test and analysis, and transparent and opaque thin film measurements.

