Principal Financial Group Inc. Sells 9,666 Shares of Plexus Corp. (NASDAQ:PLXS)

Principal Financial Group Inc. reduced its stake in Plexus Corp. (NASDAQ:PLXS) by 4.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 204,530 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 9,666 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. owned 0.71% of Plexus worth $15,997,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its position in Plexus by 9.0% during the 4th quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 46,106 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,604,000 after acquiring an additional 3,791 shares in the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC boosted its position in shares of Plexus by 170.5% during the fourth quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 28,767 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,250,000 after purchasing an additional 18,132 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Plexus by 4.0% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,349,886 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $340,206,000 after purchasing an additional 168,648 shares during the period. Aperio Group LLC raised its holdings in Plexus by 5.0% in the fourth quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 13,707 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,072,000 after purchasing an additional 647 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in Plexus during the fourth quarter valued at $207,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.15% of the company’s stock.

PLXS has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price target on shares of Plexus from $77.00 to $89.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 22nd. Sidoti upgraded shares of Plexus from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 28th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $83.33.

PLXS stock opened at $85.42 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 1.77 and a quick ratio of 1.01. Plexus Corp. has a 1 year low of $35.16 and a 1 year high of $87.83. The company has a market cap of $2.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.79 and a beta of 1.18. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $82.01 and its 200-day moving average price is $76.76.

Plexus (NASDAQ:PLXS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 19th. The technology company reported $1.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.09 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $830.36 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $832.12 million. Plexus had a return on equity of 13.10% and a net margin of 3.47%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 2.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.00 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Plexus Corp. will post 4.54 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Chairman Dean A. Foate sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.50, for a total transaction of $342,000.00. Following the sale, the chairman now directly owns 113,113 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,671,161.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP Ronnie Darroch sold 3,637 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.23, for a total transaction of $291,796.51. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 13,531 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,085,592.13. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 25,303 shares of company stock worth $2,080,224. 2.38% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Plexus Corp., together with its subsidiaries, provides electronic manufacturing services in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. It offers design and development, supply chain, new product introduction, and manufacturing solutions, as well as aftermarket services to companies in the healthcare/life sciences, industrial/commercial, aerospace/defense, and communications market sectors.

