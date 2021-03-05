Principal Financial Group Inc. Trims Stock Position in Principal Financial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:PFG)

Principal Financial Group Inc. lessened its holdings in shares of Principal Financial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:PFG) by 6.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 318,846 shares of the company’s stock after selling 21,598 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. owned approximately 0.12% of Principal Financial Group worth $15,818,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of PFG. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in Principal Financial Group by 7.5% during the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,285,984 shares of the company’s stock valued at $132,327,000 after buying an additional 228,753 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership grew its position in Principal Financial Group by 168.5% during the third quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 2,667,383 shares of the company’s stock valued at $107,416,000 after buying an additional 1,673,800 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley grew its position in Principal Financial Group by 30.0% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,422,533 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,287,000 after buying an additional 328,564 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its position in Principal Financial Group by 6.3% during the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 1,181,109 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,563,000 after buying an additional 70,027 shares during the period. Finally, AXA S.A. grew its position in Principal Financial Group by 1.4% during the third quarter. AXA S.A. now owns 766,698 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,875,000 after buying an additional 10,600 shares during the period. 69.09% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on PFG shares. Evercore ISI reiterated an “in-line” rating and issued a $63.00 target price on shares of Principal Financial Group in a research report on Monday. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on shares of Principal Financial Group from $48.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 20th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Principal Financial Group from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Principal Financial Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $55.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 14th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $52.00 target price on shares of Principal Financial Group in a research report on Sunday, January 31st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $52.22.

In other Principal Financial Group news, insider Timothy Mark Dunbar sold 10,000 shares of Principal Financial Group stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.40, for a total transaction of $604,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, EVP Julia M. Lawler sold 1,094 shares of Principal Financial Group stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.09, for a total transaction of $54,798.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 42,160 shares of company stock worth $2,289,306 over the last ninety days. 1.09% of the stock is owned by insiders.

NASDAQ:PFG opened at $56.67 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $54.05 and its 200-day moving average price is $49.26. The company has a current ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 0.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. The company has a market cap of $15.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.85, a P/E/G ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 1.64. Principal Financial Group, Inc. has a twelve month low of $23.31 and a twelve month high of $61.57.

Principal Financial Group (NASDAQ:PFG) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 28th. The company reported $1.48 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.43 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $3.68 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.93 billion. Principal Financial Group had a net margin of 8.15% and a return on equity of 9.22%. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.41 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Principal Financial Group, Inc. will post 4.89 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 26th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.56 per share. This represents a $2.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.95%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 26th. Principal Financial Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 40.14%.

Principal Financial Group Company Profile

Principal Financial Group, Inc provides retirement, asset management, and insurance products and services to businesses, individuals, and institutional clients worldwide. The company operates in Retirement and Income Solutions, Principal Global Investors, Principal International, and U.S. Insurance Solutions segments.

