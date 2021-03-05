Principal Millennials Index ETF (NASDAQ:GENY) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Principal Millennials Index ETF (NASDAQ:GENY) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest during the month of February. As of February 12th, there was short interest totalling 3,700 shares, a growth of 48.0% from the January 28th total of 2,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 10,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.3 days.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Principal Millennials Index ETF in the fourth quarter worth $1,236,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Principal Millennials Index ETF by 88.4% in the fourth quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 12,944 shares of the company’s stock worth $750,000 after purchasing an additional 6,075 shares during the period. Equitable Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in Principal Millennials Index ETF in the third quarter worth $243,000. Finally, LPL Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Principal Millennials Index ETF in the fourth quarter worth $206,000.

GENY stock traded up $0.63 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $61.85. The company had a trading volume of 4,966 shares, compared to its average volume of 18,350. Principal Millennials Index ETF has a 52 week low of $26.83 and a 52 week high of $67.87. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $63.34 and its 200 day moving average price is $57.16.

