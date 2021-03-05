PRiVCY (PRIV) Reaches One Day Volume of $7.00

PRiVCY (CURRENCY:PRIV) traded up 40.8% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on March 5th. One PRiVCY coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0034 or 0.00000007 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. PRiVCY has a total market cap of $56,278.05 and $7.00 worth of PRiVCY was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, PRiVCY has traded 46.7% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

MotaCoin (MOTA) traded 8.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0049 or 0.00000010 BTC.

Impleum (IMPL) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0020 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Ultra Clear (UCR) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0417 or 0.00000085 BTC.

Fanaticos Cash (FCH) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0025 or 0.00000005 BTC.

Diplexcoin (DLX) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0039 or 0.00000022 BTC.

PRiVCY (PRIV) is a coin. PRiVCY’s total supply is 22,175,970 coins and its circulating supply is 16,508,939 coins. PRiVCY’s official website is privcy.io . The Reddit community for PRiVCY is /r/PRiVCY and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . PRiVCY’s official Twitter account is @PRiVCY_COIN and its Facebook page is accessible here

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as PRiVCY directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade PRiVCY should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy PRiVCY using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

