Profound Medical (CVE:PRN) PT Set at C$43.00 by Raymond James

Profound Medical (CVE:PRN) received a C$43.00 price objective from analysts at Raymond James in a report issued on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm presently has a “strong-buy” rating on the stock.

Shares of PRN traded down C$0.05 during trading hours on Friday, hitting C$0.95. The company had a trading volume of 73,234 shares, compared to its average volume of 92,135. The company’s fifty day moving average is C$0.95. Profound Medical has a 52-week low of C$0.61 and a 52-week high of C$1.25.

In other Profound Medical news, Senior Officer Aaron Davidson bought 39,585 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 23rd. The stock was acquired at an average price of C$9.20 per share, with a total value of C$364,182.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 70,245 shares in the company, valued at C$646,254.

Profound Medical Corp. operates as a medical device company focuses on magnetic resonance guided ablation procedures. It is developing a treatment to ablate the prostate gland in prostate cancer patients, treatment of uterine fibroids, and palliative pain treatment of bone metastases. The company is headquartered in Mississauga, Canada.

