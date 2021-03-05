Progyny (NASDAQ:PGNY) Trading 7.1% Higher

Shares of Progyny, Inc. (NASDAQ:PGNY) were up 7.1% during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $43.86 and last traded at $43.53. Approximately 1,248,973 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 52% from the average daily volume of 820,078 shares. The stock had previously closed at $40.66.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on PGNY shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered Progyny from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, February 27th. SVB Leerink increased their price objective on Progyny from $44.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 6th. Finally, Bank of America increased their price objective on Progyny from $30.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $35.14.

The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $48.03 and a 200-day simple moving average of $36.12. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 395.73 and a beta of 1.83.

Progyny (NASDAQ:PGNY) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 24th. The company reported $0.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.06 by $0.01. Progyny had a return on equity of 7.43% and a net margin of 1.03%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Progyny, Inc. will post 0.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, EVP Jennifer Bealer sold 1,876 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.19, for a total transaction of $77,272.44. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 66,238 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,728,343.22. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Lisa Greenbaum sold 3,046 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.00, for a total value of $155,346.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 10,044 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $512,244. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 637,804 shares of company stock valued at $26,977,953 in the last quarter. Insiders own 33.30% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Progyny in the fourth quarter valued at $798,000. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Progyny by 148.1% in the fourth quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 26,299 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,115,000 after purchasing an additional 15,699 shares in the last quarter. Avitas Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Progyny by 3.9% in the fourth quarter. Avitas Wealth Management LLC now owns 19,466 shares of the company’s stock valued at $825,000 after purchasing an additional 722 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Progyny by 39.9% during the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 24,521 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,040,000 after acquiring an additional 6,990 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in shares of Progyny by 214.7% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 303,352 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,859,000 after acquiring an additional 206,968 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 58.54% of the company’s stock.

Progyny, Inc, a benefits management company, specializes in fertility and family building benefits solutions for employers in the United States. Its fertility benefits solution includes differentiated benefits plan design, personalized concierge-style member support services, and selective network of fertility specialists.

