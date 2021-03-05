Project Pai (PAI) Price Up 7.3% This Week

Project Pai (CURRENCY:PAI) traded up 0% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on March 5th. One Project Pai token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0112 or 0.00000023 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Project Pai has traded up 7.3% against the US dollar. Project Pai has a total market capitalization of $16.93 million and $330,390.00 worth of Project Pai was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Paxos Standard (PAX) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002051 BTC.

SOLVE (SOLVE) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000380 BTC.

Carry (CRE) traded 11.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0073 or 0.00000015 BTC.

Ripio Credit Network (RCN) traded 4.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0745 or 0.00000153 BTC.

HoryouToken (HYT) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0052 or 0.00000013 BTC.

HitChain (HIT) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

HalalChain (HLC) traded up 85.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0098 or 0.00000020 BTC.

Origin Sport (ORS) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0032 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Smartshare (SSP) traded up 8.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC.

MARK.SPACE (MRK) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Project Pai Token Profile

PAI is a proof-of-work (PoW) token that uses the ETH Token hashing algorithm. Project Pai’s total supply is 1,733,643,195 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,507,950,657 tokens. Project Pai’s official website is projectpai.com . Project Pai’s official message board is medium.com/project-pai . Project Pai’s official Twitter account is @projectpai and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Project Pai is /r/ProjectPai and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Project PAI is developing an open-source, blockchain-based platform designed to allow everyone to create, manage, and use their own Personal Artificial Intelligence (PAI). The PAI Blockchain Protocol (PAI blockchain) enables a decentralized AI economy where application developers can create products and services that will be beneficial to the PAI ecosystem and users can contribute their PAI data to improve and enhance the platform’s AI neural network. In addition, companies and developers can easily create their own token on top of the PAI blockchain to facilitate interaction and transactions in their own unique experiences. PAI is a PoW cryptocurrency based on the Sha256 algorithm. “

Buying and Selling Project Pai

