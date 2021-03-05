Prometeus (PROM) Price Reaches $11.19 on Top Exchanges

Prometeus (CURRENCY:PROM) traded down 11.4% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on March 5th. One Prometeus coin can now be bought for about $11.19 or 0.00022767 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Prometeus has traded down 35.1% against the US dollar. Prometeus has a total market cap of $68.51 million and $3.98 million worth of Prometeus was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $28.03 or 0.00057007 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $369.63 or 0.00751771 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.14 or 0.00008428 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000310 BTC.

Solana (SOL) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $12.58 or 0.00025585 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002034 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $15.37 or 0.00031267 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $29.24 or 0.00059468 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002037 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $21.06 or 0.00042824 BTC.

Prometeus Profile

Prometeus (PROM) is a coin. Its launch date was May 19th, 2019. Prometeus’ total supply is 19,250,000 coins and its circulating supply is 6,120,000 coins. The official message board for Prometeus is medium.com/prometeus-network . The official website for Prometeus is prometeus.io

According to CryptoCompare, “Prometeus Network is a secure and decentralized ecosystem designed to solve real-world problems in data brokerage, created for the Influencer Marketing, Medical and Insurance data market industries. Prometeus Network is developed by Prometeus Labs. A company existing out of data scientists and entrepreneurs who have been working for more than 15 years on machine learning, business development, and marketing. “

Prometeus Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Prometeus directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Prometeus should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Prometeus using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

