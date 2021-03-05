ProPetro (NYSE:PUMP) Shares Up 10.1% Following Analyst Upgrade

ProPetro Holding Corp. (NYSE:PUMP)’s stock price traded up 10.1% on Friday after B. Riley raised their price target on the stock from $9.50 to $12.50. B. Riley currently has a neutral rating on the stock. ProPetro traded as high as $13.18 and last traded at $13.14. 1,661,271 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 51% from the average session volume of 1,100,739 shares. The stock had previously closed at $11.93.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of ProPetro from $9.00 to $14.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Smith Barney Citigroup raised ProPetro from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. Wolfe Research downgraded ProPetro from a “peer perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Monday, January 11th. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on ProPetro from $5.00 to $8.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, December 24th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reissued a “buy” rating on shares of ProPetro in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $8.88.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC purchased a new position in ProPetro in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $62,000. DCM Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of ProPetro in the fourth quarter worth approximately $828,000. Sei Investments Co. increased its stake in shares of ProPetro by 11.0% in the third quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 57,471 shares of the company’s stock worth $233,000 after buying an additional 5,699 shares during the period. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in ProPetro during the 4th quarter valued at $82,000. Finally, Truist Financial Corp purchased a new stake in ProPetro during the 3rd quarter valued at $68,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.51% of the company’s stock.

The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $9.22 and its 200-day simple moving average is $6.98. The stock has a market cap of $1.33 billion, a PE ratio of -32.05 and a beta of 3.48.

ProPetro (NYSE:PUMP) last posted its earnings results on Monday, February 22nd. The company reported ($0.44) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.20) by ($0.24). The business had revenue of $154.34 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $152.76 million. ProPetro had a negative return on equity of 0.92% and a negative net margin of 3.76%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 64.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.22 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that ProPetro Holding Corp. will post -0.39 EPS for the current year.

About ProPetro (NYSE:PUMP)

ProPetro Holding Corp., an oilfield services company, provides pressure pumping and other related services. The company offers hydraulic fracturing services; and a suite of well completion and production services, including cementing, acidizing, coiled tubing, flowback, and drilling services. It serves the upstream oil and gas companies engaged in the exploration and production of North American unconventional oil and natural gas resources in the Permian Basin.

