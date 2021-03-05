ProShare Advisors LLC Boosts Position in Rapid7, Inc. (NASDAQ:RPD)

ProShare Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Rapid7, Inc. (NASDAQ:RPD) by 85.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 11,452 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 5,279 shares during the period. ProShare Advisors LLC’s holdings in Rapid7 were worth $1,033,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Rapid7 by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,395,881 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $396,331,000 after buying an additional 57,296 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc. raised its stake in shares of Rapid7 by 26.2% during the third quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 1,736,295 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $106,331,000 after purchasing an additional 360,888 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its stake in shares of Rapid7 by 1,716.7% during the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,315,213 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $118,580,000 after purchasing an additional 1,242,818 shares during the period. GW&K Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Rapid7 by 7.6% during the fourth quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC now owns 1,285,849 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $115,933,000 after purchasing an additional 90,938 shares during the period. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of Rapid7 by 29.6% during the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 830,805 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $74,905,000 after purchasing an additional 189,971 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.43% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Thomas E. Schodorf sold 1,750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.00, for a total transaction of $145,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 26,415 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,192,445. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Thomas E. Schodorf sold 750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.36, for a total transaction of $67,770.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 24,055 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,173,609.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 4.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Rapid7 from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 5th. Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on shares of Rapid7 in a research note on Wednesday, February 17th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Truist raised their price target on shares of Rapid7 from $72.00 to $95.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. Raymond James raised their price target on shares of Rapid7 from $72.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th. Finally, Piper Sandler raised shares of Rapid7 from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $95.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Rapid7 has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $90.83.

Rapid7 stock opened at $78.85 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $4.15 billion, a PE ratio of -47.22 and a beta of 1.34. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $86.05 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $74.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.37, a current ratio of 1.46 and a quick ratio of 1.46. Rapid7, Inc. has a 12 month low of $31.34 and a 12 month high of $94.60.

Rapid7 (NASDAQ:RPD) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 8th. The technology company reported ($0.07) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.08) by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $113.16 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $108.77 million. Rapid7 had a negative net margin of 21.61% and a negative return on equity of 69.25%. Equities research analysts anticipate that Rapid7, Inc. will post -1.35 earnings per share for the current year.

Rapid7 Company Profile

Rapid7, Inc provides cyber security solutions. The company offers a cloud-native insight platform that enable customers to create and manage analytics-driven cyber security risk management programs. Its platform include vulnerability management solutions comprising InsightVM that is designed to provide a way to collect vulnerability data, prioritize risk, and automate remediation; InsightIDR, an incident detection and response solution; InsightAppSec provides application security testing that analyzes web applications for security vulnerabilities; and InsightConnect, a SOAR solution that is used by security professionals.

