ProShare Advisors LLC Buys 4,185 Shares of Pacira BioSciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:PCRX)

ProShare Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Pacira BioSciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:PCRX) by 32.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 16,987 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,185 shares during the period. ProShare Advisors LLC’s holdings in Pacira BioSciences were worth $1,017,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in PCRX. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Pacira BioSciences in the 1st quarter valued at $65,000. IFP Advisors Inc bought a new stake in Pacira BioSciences in the 3rd quarter valued at $81,000. KBC Group NV bought a new stake in Pacira BioSciences in the 3rd quarter valued at $97,000. Strs Ohio raised its stake in Pacira BioSciences by 228.6% in the 3rd quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 2,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $138,000 after acquiring an additional 1,600 shares during the period. Finally, Next Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Pacira BioSciences in the 4th quarter valued at $209,000.

A number of research analysts have commented on the company. HC Wainwright upped their price objective on Pacira BioSciences from $70.00 to $86.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday. Barclays upped their price objective on Pacira BioSciences from $79.00 to $94.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 26th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Pacira BioSciences from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $57.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Thursday, November 5th. SVB Leerink lowered Pacira BioSciences from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $63.00 to $75.00 in a report on Thursday, January 21st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on Pacira BioSciences from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $74.50.

PCRX opened at $67.22 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $2.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.82 and a beta of 1.27. Pacira BioSciences, Inc. has a 52-week low of $27.46 and a 52-week high of $80.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 6.84 and a current ratio of 7.63. The business’s fifty day moving average is $72.95 and its 200-day moving average is $63.06.

Pacira BioSciences (NASDAQ:PCRX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 24th. The company reported $0.87 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $130.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $130.91 million. Pacira BioSciences had a return on equity of 10.71% and a net margin of 29.95%. Pacira BioSciences’s revenue was up 6.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.56 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Pacira BioSciences, Inc. will post 1.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO David M. Stack sold 21,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.21, for a total value of $1,513,212.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 5.80% of the company’s stock.

Pacira BioSciences Profile

Pacira BioSciences, Inc provides non-opioid pain management and regenerative health solutions for health care practitioners and their patients in the United States. The company develops products based on its proprietary DepoFoam product delivery technology that encapsulates drugs without altering their molecular structure.

