ProShare Advisors LLC Buys 581 Shares of Signature Bank (NASDAQ:SBNY)

ProShare Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Signature Bank (NASDAQ:SBNY) by 8.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 7,813 shares of the bank’s stock after buying an additional 581 shares during the quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC’s holdings in Signature Bank were worth $1,057,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in SBNY. State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of Signature Bank by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,163,010 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $179,508,000 after purchasing an additional 20,507 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in shares of Signature Bank by 11.7% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,610,014 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $132,811,000 after purchasing an additional 168,782 shares in the last quarter. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH raised its holdings in shares of Signature Bank by 7.2% in the 3rd quarter. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH now owns 891,162 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $73,958,000 after purchasing an additional 59,538 shares in the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its holdings in shares of Signature Bank by 1,140.4% in the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 696,537 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $6,384,000 after purchasing an additional 640,382 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wedge Capital Management L L P NC raised its holdings in shares of Signature Bank by 1.5% in the 4th quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC now owns 580,105 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $78,482,000 after purchasing an additional 8,659 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.31% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ SBNY opened at $216.66 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. Signature Bank has a 12 month low of $68.98 and a 12 month high of $231.15. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $189.26 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $125.59. The stock has a market cap of $11.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.83, a PEG ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 1.98.

Signature Bank (NASDAQ:SBNY) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, January 20th. The bank reported $3.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.89 by $0.37. Signature Bank had a net margin of 25.40% and a return on equity of 10.39%. Analysts forecast that Signature Bank will post 9.6 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 12th. Investors of record on Monday, February 1st were paid a $0.56 dividend. This represents a $2.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.03%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, January 29th. Signature Bank’s dividend payout ratio is currently 20.63%.

SBNY has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. TheStreet raised shares of Signature Bank from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Friday, December 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on shares of Signature Bank from $150.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 25th. Raymond James lifted their price objective on shares of Signature Bank from $223.00 to $255.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 16th. Wedbush lifted their price objective on shares of Signature Bank from $210.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 11th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of Signature Bank from $180.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 9th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $179.24.

Signature Bank Company Profile

Signature Bank provides various business and personal banking products and services. It accepts various deposit products, including commercial checking accounts, money market accounts, escrow deposit accounts, cash concentration accounts, interest-bearing and non-interest-bearing checking accounts, certificates of deposit, time deposits, and other cash management products.

