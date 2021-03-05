ProShare Advisors LLC Grows Holdings in The Brink’s Company (NYSE:BCO)

ProShare Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of The Brink’s Company (NYSE:BCO) by 54.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 14,773 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 5,203 shares during the quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC’s holdings in The Brink’s were worth $1,064,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of The Brink’s by 6.8% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,946,855 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $428,172,000 after buying an additional 380,667 shares during the last quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in The Brink’s by 23.1% during the third quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 4,838,605 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $198,818,000 after purchasing an additional 906,432 shares during the last quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in The Brink’s by 12.3% during the third quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,916,559 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $78,751,000 after purchasing an additional 209,237 shares during the last quarter. Jana Partners LLC bought a new position in The Brink’s during the third quarter worth $20,679,000. Finally, Zuckerman Investment Group LLC lifted its stake in The Brink’s by 15.0% during the third quarter. Zuckerman Investment Group LLC now owns 432,978 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $17,791,000 after purchasing an additional 56,501 shares during the last quarter.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $92.00 price objective on shares of The Brink’s in a research note on Wednesday. Truist raised their price objective on The Brink’s from $90.00 to $96.00 in a research note on Friday, January 15th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded The Brink’s from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $86.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 26th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $86.80.

Shares of NYSE BCO opened at $76.24 on Friday. The Brink’s Company has a 1-year low of $33.17 and a 1-year high of $81.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.00, a current ratio of 1.46 and a quick ratio of 1.46. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $73.18 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $59.81. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.77 billion, a PE ratio of -304.96 and a beta of 1.53.

The Brink’s (NYSE:BCO) last issued its earnings results on Monday, February 22nd. The business services provider reported $1.64 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.63. The firm had revenue of $1.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.01 billion. The Brink’s had a positive return on equity of 95.65% and a negative net margin of 0.33%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.18 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that The Brink’s Company will post 2.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 8th were issued a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.79%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 5th. The Brink’s’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 15.42%.

The Brink’s Profile

The Brink's Company provides secure transportation, cash management, and other security-related services in North America, South America, and internationally. The company offers armored vehicle transportation of valuables; automated teller machine (ATM) services, such as cash replenishment, replenishment forecasting, cash optimization, ATM remote monitoring, service call dispatching, transaction processing, installation, and first and second line maintenance services; and network infrastructure services.

