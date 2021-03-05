ProShare Advisors LLC Grows Stake in Digital Turbine, Inc. (NASDAQ:APPS)

ProShare Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Digital Turbine, Inc. (NASDAQ:APPS) by 84.8% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 18,656 shares of the software maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,561 shares during the period. ProShare Advisors LLC’s holdings in Digital Turbine were worth $1,055,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. California State Teachers Retirement System grew its position in shares of Digital Turbine by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 124,540 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $4,077,000 after purchasing an additional 353 shares in the last quarter. Dorsey Wright & Associates grew its position in shares of Digital Turbine by 33.4% during the 4th quarter. Dorsey Wright & Associates now owns 1,706 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $96,000 after purchasing an additional 427 shares in the last quarter. Tsfg LLC purchased a new position in shares of Digital Turbine during the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC grew its position in shares of Digital Turbine by 475.2% during the 4th quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 880 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 727 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Digital Turbine by 38.3% during the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,250 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $184,000 after acquiring an additional 900 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 60.69% of the company’s stock.

Get Digital Turbine alerts:

In other news, CAO David Wesch sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.23, for a total transaction of $2,205,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 25,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,205,750. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 6.20% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:APPS opened at $78.82 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $7.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 262.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 2.42. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $74.31 and a 200-day moving average price of $46.99. The company has a current ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. Digital Turbine, Inc. has a 12 month low of $3.48 and a 12 month high of $102.56.

Digital Turbine (NASDAQ:APPS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 2nd. The software maker reported $0.21 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $88.59 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $75.86 million. Digital Turbine had a net margin of 13.38% and a return on equity of 38.26%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 146.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.05 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Digital Turbine, Inc. will post 0.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Craig Hallum lifted their price objective on shares of Digital Turbine from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 26th. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH raised shares of Digital Turbine from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 4th. Maxim Group lifted their price objective on shares of Digital Turbine from $75.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 4th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Digital Turbine from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 9th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity downgraded shares of Digital Turbine from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $60.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Monday, December 21st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $67.31.

Digital Turbine Company Profile

Digital Turbine, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides media and mobile communication products and solutions for mobile operators, application advertisers, device original equipment manufacturers, and other third parties worldwide. Its software platform that enables mobile operators and OEMs to control, manage, and monetize devices.

Further Reading: Dividend Kings

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding APPS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Digital Turbine, Inc. (NASDAQ:APPS).

Receive News & Ratings for Digital Turbine Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Digital Turbine and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.