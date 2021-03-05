ProShare Advisors LLC Grows Stock Holdings in Tapestry, Inc. (NYSE:TPR)

ProShare Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Tapestry, Inc. (NYSE:TPR) by 12.6% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 33,888 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock after buying an additional 3,793 shares during the period. ProShare Advisors LLC’s holdings in Tapestry were worth $1,053,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in TPR. First Trust Advisors LP grew its position in shares of Tapestry by 230.1% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 157,578 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock valued at $5,120,000 after purchasing an additional 109,837 shares in the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Tapestry by 14.4% during the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 469,591 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock valued at $15,257,000 after purchasing an additional 59,282 shares in the last quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board grew its position in shares of Tapestry by 20.8% during the 3rd quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board now owns 22,398 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock valued at $583,000 after purchasing an additional 3,850 shares in the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale purchased a new position in shares of Tapestry during the 3rd quarter valued at $832,000. Finally, Dupont Capital Management Corp grew its position in shares of Tapestry by 20.4% during the 3rd quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 28,839 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock valued at $451,000 after purchasing an additional 4,884 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.85% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CEO Todd Kahn sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.06, for a total transaction of $801,200.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 206,460 shares in the company, valued at $8,270,787.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Corporate insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:TPR opened at $40.77 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $11.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -25.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $36.79 and a 200-day moving average price of $26.55. The company has a current ratio of 1.56, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. Tapestry, Inc. has a 12 month low of $10.18 and a 12 month high of $43.25.

Tapestry (NYSE:TPR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 4th. The luxury accessories retailer reported $1.15 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.00 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $1.69 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.63 billion. Tapestry had a negative net margin of 9.22% and a positive return on equity of 11.91%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 6.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.10 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Tapestry, Inc. will post 2.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of Tapestry from $36.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Monday, February 8th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of Tapestry from $38.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 5th. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on shares of Tapestry from $42.00 to $45.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 16th. Telsey Advisory Group raised shares of Tapestry from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $38.00 to $46.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 9th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on shares of Tapestry from $42.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 5th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Tapestry presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $32.71.

Tapestry, Inc provides luxury accessories and branded lifestyle products in the United States, Japan, China, Hong Kong, Macau, Taiwan, Europe, Canada, South Korea, Malaysia, Singapore, Australia, and New Zealand. The company operates through three segments: Coach, Kate Spade, and Stuart Weitzman. The company offers women's accessories, including handbags, such as wallets, money pieces, wristlets, and cosmetic cases; novelty accessories comprising address books, time management and travel accessories, sketchbooks, and portfolios; and key rings and charms.

