ProShare Advisors LLC Has $1.01 Million Position in Federated Hermes, Inc. (NYSE:FHI)

ProShare Advisors LLC grew its position in Federated Hermes, Inc. (NYSE:FHI) by 41.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 34,831 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 10,139 shares during the quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC’s holdings in Federated Hermes were worth $1,006,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC acquired a new position in shares of Federated Hermes in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its position in Federated Hermes by 41.3% during the 3rd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 1,738 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 508 shares in the last quarter. Neo Ivy Capital Management increased its position in Federated Hermes by 13.9% during the 3rd quarter. Neo Ivy Capital Management now owns 3,539 shares of the company’s stock worth $76,000 after purchasing an additional 432 shares in the last quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. bought a new position in Federated Hermes in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $103,000. Finally, Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. acquired a new stake in Federated Hermes in the third quarter valued at approximately $112,000. Institutional investors own 79.06% of the company’s stock.

Get Federated Hermes alerts:

Shares of FHI opened at $28.65 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.85 billion, a PE ratio of 9.27, a PEG ratio of 2.51 and a beta of 1.22. Federated Hermes, Inc. has a 12 month low of $13.06 and a 12 month high of $31.36. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $28.62 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $26.56. The company has a current ratio of 2.43, a quick ratio of 1.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08.

Federated Hermes (NYSE:FHI) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, January 28th. The company reported $0.93 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $363.92 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $349.24 million. Federated Hermes had a return on equity of 28.99% and a net margin of 21.72%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 1.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.81 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Federated Hermes, Inc. will post 3.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 5th were issued a dividend of $0.27 per share. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.77%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 4th. Federated Hermes’s payout ratio is presently 40.15%.

In other Federated Hermes news, Vice Chairman Gordon J. Ceresino sold 25,000 shares of Federated Hermes stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.60, for a total transaction of $740,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 186,120 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,509,152. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 5.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on FHI shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on Federated Hermes from $32.00 to $30.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, February 1st. Zacks Investment Research lowered Federated Hermes from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $29.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $28.50.

Federated Hermes Company Profile

Federated Hermes, Inc is a publicly owned asset management holding company. Through its subsidiaries, the firm provides its services to individuals, including high net worth individuals, banking or thrift institutions, investment companies, pension and profit sharing plans, pooled investment vehicles, charitable organizations, state or municipal government entities, and registered investment advisors.

Recommended Story: Understanding debt-to-equity ratio in fundamental analysis

Receive News & Ratings for Federated Hermes Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Federated Hermes and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.