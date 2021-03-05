ProShare Advisors LLC Has $1.03 Million Position in Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital, Inc. (NYSE:HASI)

ProShare Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital, Inc. (NYSE:HASI) by 83.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 16,275 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,382 shares during the period. ProShare Advisors LLC’s holdings in Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital were worth $1,032,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in HASI. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its holdings in Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital by 12,863.2% in the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 806,314 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,020,000 after acquiring an additional 800,094 shares in the last quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB raised its holdings in Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital by 42.7% in the 3rd quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 1,188,227 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $50,226,000 after acquiring an additional 355,576 shares in the last quarter. Baltimore Washington Financial Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital by 27,629.3% in the 3rd quarter. Baltimore Washington Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 332,752 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $14,065,000 after acquiring an additional 331,552 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital by 91.8% in the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 677,095 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $42,948,000 after purchasing an additional 324,122 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital by 4.5% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,356,336 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $403,180,000 after purchasing an additional 272,585 shares during the last quarter. 77.72% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

HASI has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. B. Riley lifted their price target on Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital from $50.00 to $56.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 12th. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital from $58.00 to $61.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, February 22nd. BTIG Research lifted their price target on Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital from $50.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 19th. Roth Capital boosted their price objective on Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital from $55.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 10th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital from $68.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $58.56.

NYSE HASI opened at $53.23 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $61.88 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $52.54. Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital, Inc. has a 12 month low of $15.01 and a 12 month high of $72.42. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.16 billion, a PE ratio of 37.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 7.86 and a beta of 1.84. The company has a current ratio of 34.85, a quick ratio of 34.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.99.

Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital (NYSE:HASI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 17th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.37 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.34 by $0.03. Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital had a return on equity of 9.07% and a net margin of 58.73%. As a group, analysts forecast that Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital, Inc. will post 1.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 12th. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 5th will be given a $0.35 dividend. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.63%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 1st. This is a positive change from Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.34. Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital’s payout ratio is 115.25%.

In other Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital news, EVP Steven Chuslo sold 40,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.45, for a total value of $2,218,000.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 240,365 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,328,239.25. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Insiders own 3.40% of the company’s stock.

Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital, Inc provides capital and services to the energy efficiency, renewable energy, and other sustainable infrastructure markets in the United States. The company's projects include energy efficiency projects that reduce a building's or facility's energy usage or cost through the use of solar generation, including heating, ventilation, and air conditioning systems, as well as lighting, energy controls, roofs, windows, building shells, and/or combined heat and power systems.

