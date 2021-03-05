ProShare Advisors LLC Has $1.06 Million Stake in CIT Group Inc. (NYSE:CIT)

ProShare Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of CIT Group Inc. (NYSE:CIT) by 57.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 29,614 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 10,838 shares during the quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC’s holdings in CIT Group were worth $1,063,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of CIT Group by 11.2% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,845,100 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $103,517,000 after purchasing an additional 590,682 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of CIT Group by 21.9% during the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,660,645 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $29,410,000 after purchasing an additional 297,870 shares during the last quarter. Cortland Associates Inc. MO bought a new stake in shares of CIT Group during the fourth quarter worth about $36,992,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its holdings in shares of CIT Group by 1,323.7% during the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 792,216 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,380,000 after purchasing an additional 736,572 shares during the last quarter. Finally, IndexIQ Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of CIT Group during the fourth quarter worth about $25,498,000. 90.45% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CIT has been the topic of several research reports. Citigroup boosted their price target on CIT Group from $37.00 to $47.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 17th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on CIT Group from $24.00 to $38.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell cut CIT Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their target price for the company from $28.00 to $37.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 18th. UBS Group cut CIT Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their target price for the company from $30.00 to $34.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 10th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets cut CIT Group from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $34.50 target price on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, November 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $35.15.

In other news, insider Steve Solk sold 11,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.23, for a total transaction of $453,530.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 33,092 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,364,383.16. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Also, EVP Wahida Plummer sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.60, for a total value of $243,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 26,593 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,292,419.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 17,300 shares of company stock worth $758,046 over the last ninety days. 0.65% of the stock is owned by insiders.

CIT Group stock opened at $46.40 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.79 and a beta of 1.61. CIT Group Inc. has a 52-week low of $12.02 and a 52-week high of $49.39. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $42.50 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $31.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 0.96.

CIT Group (NYSE:CIT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 25th. The financial services provider reported $1.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.57 by $0.93. CIT Group had a negative return on equity of 1.46% and a negative net margin of 16.59%. The firm had revenue of $496.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $451.85 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.27 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that CIT Group Inc. will post -1.66 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 19th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 5th were given a dividend of $0.35 per share. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.02%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 4th. CIT Group’s payout ratio is 27.67%.

About CIT Group

CIT Group Inc operates as the holding company for CIT Bank, N.A. that provides banking and related services to commercial and individual customers. The company operates through Commercial Banking and Consumer Banking segments. The Commercial Banking segment provides a range of commercial lending, leasing, and deposit products; loans comprising revolving lines of credit, term loans, unsecured loans, collateral-backed loans, asset-based loans, commercial real estate loans, and cash flow loans; and ancillary services and products, including cash management, capital markets, and advisory services primarily to small and middle market companies.

