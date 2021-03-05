ProShare Advisors LLC Has $1.06 Million Stake in Veracyte, Inc. (NASDAQ:VCYT)

ProShare Advisors LLC grew its position in Veracyte, Inc. (NASDAQ:VCYT) by 34.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 21,625 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,485 shares during the quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC’s holdings in Veracyte were worth $1,058,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. First Trust Advisors LP grew its position in Veracyte by 144.4% during the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 42,854 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $2,097,000 after buying an additional 25,318 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its position in Veracyte by 7.9% during the third quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 32,277 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,049,000 after buying an additional 2,353 shares in the last quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC acquired a new stake in Veracyte during the fourth quarter worth approximately $98,000. Trexquant Investment LP acquired a new stake in Veracyte during the third quarter worth approximately $391,000. Finally, OneAscent Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Veracyte during the fourth quarter worth approximately $202,000.

VCYT has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. BTIG Research increased their price target on Veracyte from $42.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 17th. Truist started coverage on Veracyte in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. They set a “buy” rating and a $61.00 target price for the company. Lake Street Capital upped their target price on Veracyte from $40.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 17th. Zacks Investment Research cut Veracyte from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 11th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Veracyte from $35.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $58.63.

In related news, CEO Bonnie H. Anderson sold 20,354 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.20, for a total value of $1,021,770.80. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 268,938 shares in the company, valued at $13,500,687.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Corporate insiders own 8.30% of the company’s stock.

Shares of VCYT opened at $46.91 on Friday. Veracyte, Inc. has a 52 week low of $13.90 and a 52 week high of $86.03. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -67.98 and a beta of 0.77. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $63.33 and a 200-day moving average of $47.66.

Veracyte (NASDAQ:VCYT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 17th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.14) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.09) by ($0.05). Veracyte had a negative net margin of 30.46% and a negative return on equity of 12.27%. On average, research analysts anticipate that Veracyte, Inc. will post -0.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Veracyte, Inc operates as a genomic diagnostics company in the United States and internationally. The company offers Afirma Genomic Sequencing Classifier and Xpression Atlas, which are used to identify patients with benign thyroid nodules among those with indeterminate cytopathology results in order to rule out unnecessary thyroid surgery; Percepta Genomic Sequencing Classifier for lung cancer; Envisia Genomic Classifier that help physicians to differentiate idiopathic pulmonary fibrosis from other interstitial lung diseases without the need for surgery; and Prosigna Breast Cancer Prognostic Gene Signature Assay test for assessing risk of distant recurrence.

