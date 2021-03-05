ProShare Advisors LLC Increases Stock Holdings in Rexnord Co. (NYSE:RXN)

ProShare Advisors LLC lifted its position in Rexnord Co. (NYSE:RXN) by 78.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 26,703 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 11,730 shares during the quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC’s holdings in Rexnord were worth $1,055,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. acquired a new stake in Rexnord in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $52,482,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Rexnord by 7.2% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,534,953 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $376,536,000 after acquiring an additional 643,036 shares in the last quarter. Rothschild & Co. Asset Management US Inc. raised its holdings in Rexnord by 27.7% in the third quarter. Rothschild & Co. Asset Management US Inc. now owns 1,069,909 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $31,926,000 after acquiring an additional 231,910 shares in the last quarter. Scopus Asset Management L.P. acquired a new stake in Rexnord in the third quarter valued at approximately $6,565,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in Rexnord by 16.6% in the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,392,987 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $41,567,000 after purchasing an additional 197,895 shares during the last quarter. 99.23% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE:RXN opened at $45.26 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $42.71 and its 200 day moving average price is $36.50. Rexnord Co. has a 1-year low of $18.87 and a 1-year high of $49.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 2.82 and a quick ratio of 1.83. The firm has a market cap of $5.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.71 and a beta of 1.43.

Rexnord (NYSE:RXN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 15th. The industrial products company reported $0.39 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.38 by $0.01. Rexnord had a net margin of 7.97% and a return on equity of 16.83%. As a group, analysts expect that Rexnord Co. will post 1.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 8th. Investors of record on Friday, February 19th will be given a $0.09 dividend. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.80%. This is a positive change from Rexnord’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.08. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 18th. Rexnord’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 17.91%.

Several equities analysts have commented on RXN shares. Vertical Research started coverage on shares of Rexnord in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Rexnord from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $47.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, January 14th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on shares of Rexnord from $50.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 17th. KeyCorp raised their target price on shares of Rexnord from $37.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 18th. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised their target price on shares of Rexnord from $43.00 to $52.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 17th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $43.00.

Rexnord Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets process and motion control, and water management products worldwide. It operates in two segments, Process & Motion Control Platform and Water Management Platform. The company offers table top conveying chain and related accessories, metal conveying and engineered woven metals, gearing and gear drives, conveying equipment, industrial chain, and custom assemblies; custom-engineered, application-specific miniature gearboxes, and motion control assemblies and components used in aerospace, defense, medical equipment, robotics, semiconductor, instrumentation, and satellite communications; and shaft management products, including couplings, torque limiters, electromagnetic clutches and brakes, industrial bearings, and shaft locking assemblies.

