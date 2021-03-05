ProShare Advisors LLC Increases Stock Position in Ciena Co. (NYSE:CIEN)

ProShare Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Ciena Co. (NYSE:CIEN) by 13.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 19,866 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after buying an additional 2,301 shares during the quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC’s holdings in Ciena were worth $1,050,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in CIEN. Allworth Financial LP purchased a new position in Ciena during the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Eudaimonia Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Ciena during the third quarter worth about $29,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its position in shares of Ciena by 59.4% during the third quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 896 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 334 shares in the last quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd lifted its position in shares of Ciena by 84.2% during the third quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd now owns 1,026 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 469 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Perigon Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Ciena during the fourth quarter worth about $48,000. 83.98% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

CIEN has been the topic of several research reports. Raymond James increased their price target on shares of Ciena from $52.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday. Bank of America raised shares of Ciena from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $49.00 to $65.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 21st. Rosenblatt Securities raised their target price on shares of Ciena from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Ciena from $46.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. Finally, Barclays raised their target price on shares of Ciena from $54.00 to $62.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, December 11th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $58.45.

Shares of CIEN opened at $48.87 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 3.43, a quick ratio of 2.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. The firm has a market cap of $7.58 billion, a PE ratio of 21.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 0.85. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $54.24 and its 200-day simple moving average is $48.20. Ciena Co. has a 12-month low of $30.58 and a 12-month high of $61.51.

Ciena (NYSE:CIEN) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, March 4th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.45 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $757.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $750.24 million. Ciena had a net margin of 10.23% and a return on equity of 17.41%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.52 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Ciena Co. will post 2.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, SVP Stephen B. Alexander sold 2,500 shares of Ciena stock in a transaction on Monday, December 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.49, for a total value of $126,225.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Gary B. Smith sold 2,550 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.37, for a total value of $120,793.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 37,978 shares of company stock worth $2,011,921. Insiders own 0.95% of the company’s stock.

Ciena Corporation provides network hardware, software, and services that support the transport, routing, switching, aggregation, service delivery, and management of video, data, and voice traffic on communications networks worldwide. The company's Networking Platforms segment offers hardware networking products and solutions that optimized for the convergence of coherent optical transport, optical transport network switching, and packet switching.

