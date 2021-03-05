ProShare Advisors LLC Purchases 2,487 Shares of Molson Coors Beverage (NYSE:TAP)

ProShare Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Molson Coors Beverage (NYSE:TAP) by 12.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 22,978 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,487 shares during the quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC’s holdings in Molson Coors Beverage were worth $1,038,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Jacobi Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Molson Coors Beverage by 1,685.7% during the fourth quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 625 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 590 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC grew its holdings in shares of Molson Coors Beverage by 51.2% during the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 913 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 309 shares in the last quarter. Tompkins Financial Corp grew its holdings in shares of Molson Coors Beverage by 1,592.0% during the fourth quarter. Tompkins Financial Corp now owns 846 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 796 shares in the last quarter. DB Wealth Management Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Molson Coors Beverage during the fourth quarter worth about $34,000. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc grew its stake in Molson Coors Beverage by 33.4% in the fourth quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 847 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 212 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 40.00% of the company’s stock.

Get Molson Coors Beverage alerts:

A number of research analysts have weighed in on TAP shares. Cowen raised their price target on Molson Coors Beverage from $35.00 to $55.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 21st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on Molson Coors Beverage from $43.00 to $49.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 4th. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on Molson Coors Beverage in a research note on Monday, December 7th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $51.00 price target for the company. TheStreet downgraded Molson Coors Beverage from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 11th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised Molson Coors Beverage from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $36.00 to $57.00 in a research report on Monday, January 4th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $47.86.

NYSE:TAP opened at $45.39 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $9.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.87, a PEG ratio of 3.27 and a beta of 1.14. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $48.30 and a 200 day simple moving average of $42.26. The company has a current ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. Molson Coors Beverage has a 1-year low of $32.11 and a 1-year high of $56.10.

Molson Coors Beverage (NYSE:TAP) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 10th. The company reported $0.40 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.77 by ($0.37). Molson Coors Beverage had a return on equity of 7.35% and a net margin of 4.86%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Molson Coors Beverage will post 4.3 EPS for the current year.

In other Molson Coors Beverage news, CEO Simon Cox sold 10,653 shares of Molson Coors Beverage stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.62, for a total value of $496,642.86. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 52,091 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,428,482.42. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director James A. Winnefeld, Jr. acquired 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 12th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $44.49 per share, with a total value of $44,490.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 7,442 shares in the company, valued at $331,094.58. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 2.43% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Molson Coors Beverage Company Profile

Molson Coors Beverage Company manufactures, markets, and sells beer and other malt beverage products in the United States, Canada, Europe, and internationally. The company was formerly known as Molson Coors Brewing Company and changed its name to Molson Coors Beverage Company in January 2020. Molson Coors Beverage Company was founded in 1774 and is headquartered in Chicago, Illinois.

Recommended Story: What are popular range trading strategies?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TAP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Molson Coors Beverage (NYSE:TAP).

Receive News & Ratings for Molson Coors Beverage Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Molson Coors Beverage and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.