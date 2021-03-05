ProShare Advisors LLC Purchases 3,049 Shares of Visteon Co. (NASDAQ:VC)

ProShare Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Visteon Co. (NASDAQ:VC) by 57.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 8,342 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,049 shares during the quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC’s holdings in Visteon were worth $1,047,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Profund Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Visteon during the fourth quarter worth $267,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its holdings in Visteon by 3.5% in the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 69,015 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,663,000 after purchasing an additional 2,340 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in Visteon by 2.1% in the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 222,277 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,900,000 after purchasing an additional 4,563 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Visteon by 3.3% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,446,422 shares of the company’s stock valued at $432,595,000 after purchasing an additional 108,914 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Aperio Group LLC increased its holdings in Visteon by 5.9% in the fourth quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 13,626 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,710,000 after purchasing an additional 759 shares during the last quarter.

In other news, Director Francis M. Scricco sold 800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $127.31, for a total transaction of $101,848.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 6,350 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $808,418.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 1.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of Visteon stock opened at $122.15 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 1.61 and a quick ratio of 1.40. The company has a market capitalization of $3.41 billion, a P/E ratio of -86.02 and a beta of 2.07. The business has a 50-day moving average of $134.35 and a two-hundred day moving average of $120.98. Visteon Co. has a 1 year low of $38.69 and a 1 year high of $147.55.

Visteon (NASDAQ:VC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 17th. The company reported $1.06 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.18 by ($0.12). Visteon had a positive return on equity of 6.97% and a negative net margin of 1.56%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Visteon Co. will post 1.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms recently commented on VC. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Visteon from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $88.00 to $113.00 in a report on Friday, January 22nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Robert W. Baird dropped their price objective on Visteon from $156.00 to $150.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 19th. Raymond James reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Visteon in a report on Monday, February 22nd. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Visteon from $28.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday, November 9th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on Visteon from $166.00 to $158.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 19th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Visteon presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $104.40.

Visteon Corporation engineers, designs, and manufactures automotive electronics and connected car solutions for vehicle manufacturers worldwide. The company provides instrument clusters, including standard analog gauge clusters to high-resolution, all-digital, fully reconfigurable, 2-D, and 3-D display-based devices; information displays that integrate a range of user interface technologies and graphics management capabilities, such as 3-D, dual view, cameras, optics, haptic feedback, light effects, and dual displays; and Phoenix, a display audio and embedded infotainment platform, as well as onboard artificial intelligence based voice assistant.

