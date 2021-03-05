ProShare Advisors LLC Purchases 4,476 Shares of FirstCash, Inc. (NASDAQ:FCFS)

ProShare Advisors LLC grew its position in FirstCash, Inc. (NASDAQ:FCFS) by 42.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 15,052 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,476 shares during the quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC’s holdings in FirstCash were worth $1,054,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in FCFS. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of FirstCash by 37.9% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 39,006 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,374,000 after buying an additional 10,714 shares during the period. Whittier Trust Co. bought a new position in shares of FirstCash during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $971,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its position in shares of FirstCash by 46.0% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 7,222 shares of the company’s stock worth $413,000 after buying an additional 2,275 shares during the period. Keebeck Alpha LP bought a new position in shares of FirstCash during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $271,000. Finally, Van Hulzen Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of FirstCash during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $264,000. Institutional investors own 95.04% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded FirstCash from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, February 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $74.75.

Shares of FCFS opened at $66.79 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $61.07 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $64.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 2.01 and a current ratio of 2.84. FirstCash, Inc. has a 52-week low of $51.15 and a 52-week high of $85.96. The company has a market cap of $2.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.04 and a beta of 0.75.

FirstCash (NASDAQ:FCFS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 28th. The company reported $0.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.82 by $0.02. FirstCash had a return on equity of 11.48% and a net margin of 7.37%. The firm had revenue of $392.16 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $390.53 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.27 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 21.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that FirstCash, Inc. will post 2.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 12th were paid a $0.27 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 11th. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.62%. FirstCash’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 27.76%.

FirstCash, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates retail pawn stores in the United States and Latin America. Its pawn stores lend money on the collateral of pledged personal property, including jewelry, electronics, tools, appliances, sporting goods, and musical instruments; and retails merchandise acquired through collateral forfeitures on forfeited pawn loans and over-the-counter purchases of merchandise directly from customers.

