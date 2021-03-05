ProShare Advisors LLC Purchases 6,209 Shares of First Horizon Co. (NYSE:FHN)

ProShare Advisors LLC increased its position in First Horizon Co. (NYSE:FHN) by 8.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 80,965 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 6,209 shares during the period. ProShare Advisors LLC’s holdings in First Horizon were worth $1,033,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Lindbrook Capital LLC boosted its holdings in First Horizon by 550.5% in the 3rd quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 2,771 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 2,345 shares during the period. NEXT Financial Group Inc lifted its stake in First Horizon by 272.8% in the 4th quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 2,889 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 2,114 shares in the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its stake in First Horizon by 226.4% in the 3rd quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 5,275 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 3,659 shares in the last quarter. CI Investments Inc. purchased a new stake in First Horizon in the 3rd quarter worth $54,000. Finally, Berman Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in First Horizon by 111.3% in the 3rd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 6,396 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $60,000 after purchasing an additional 3,369 shares in the last quarter. 81.93% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:FHN opened at $16.32 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $9.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.67 and a beta of 1.55. First Horizon Co. has a 12 month low of $6.27 and a 12 month high of $17.30. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $15.35 and its 200 day moving average is $12.27. The company has a current ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28.

First Horizon (NYSE:FHN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 21st. The financial services provider reported $0.46 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.13. First Horizon had a net margin of 23.18% and a return on equity of 7.78%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.47 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that First Horizon Co. will post 0.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 1st. Investors of record on Friday, March 12th will be issued a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 11th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.68%. First Horizon’s payout ratio is 36.14%.

FHN has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of First Horizon from $17.00 to $18.50 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Raymond James boosted their price target on shares of First Horizon from $13.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 7th. TheStreet upgraded shares of First Horizon from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 12th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of First Horizon from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $15.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, December 29th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $12.96.

In other First Horizon news, EVP Susan L. Springfield sold 25,151 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.79, for a total value of $346,832.29. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 216,978 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,992,126.62. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Chairman Daryl G. Byrd sold 90,883 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.03, for a total transaction of $1,365,971.49. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now owns 1,524,021 shares in the company, valued at $22,906,035.63. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 226,923 shares of company stock worth $3,438,707 over the last quarter. 2.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

First Horizon Profile

First Horizon Corporation operates as the bank holding company for First Horizon Bank that provides various financial services. The company operates through four segments: Regional Banking, Fixed Income, Corporate, and Non-Strategic. It offers general banking services for consumers, businesses, financial institutions, and governments.

