ProShare Advisors LLC Purchases 790 Shares of Mohawk Industries, Inc. (NYSE:MHK)

ProShare Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Mohawk Industries, Inc. (NYSE:MHK) by 12.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,308 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 790 shares during the period. ProShare Advisors LLC’s holdings in Mohawk Industries were worth $1,030,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of MHK. DB Wealth Management Group LLC bought a new position in Mohawk Industries during the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Ellevest Inc. bought a new position in Mohawk Industries during the 4th quarter valued at about $39,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Mohawk Industries by 210.9% during the 3rd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 513 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 348 shares during the last quarter. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. bought a new position in Mohawk Industries during the 4th quarter valued at about $56,000. Finally, Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd bought a new position in Mohawk Industries during the 3rd quarter valued at about $84,000. Institutional investors own 74.01% of the company’s stock.

In other news, insider Bernard Thiers sold 5,000 shares of Mohawk Industries stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $181.10, for a total transaction of $905,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 57,650 shares in the company, valued at $10,440,415. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Insiders own 18.50% of the company’s stock.

NYSE MHK opened at $175.69 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $159.37 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $126.10. The company has a current ratio of 2.16, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. Mohawk Industries, Inc. has a 12-month low of $56.62 and a 12-month high of $185.85. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.71, a P/E/G ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 1.54.

Mohawk Industries (NYSE:MHK) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 11th. The company reported $3.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.88 by $0.66. Mohawk Industries had a net margin of 5.70% and a return on equity of 6.74%. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Mohawk Industries, Inc. will post 8.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

MHK has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group upgraded shares of Mohawk Industries from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $114.00 to $180.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded shares of Mohawk Industries from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $135.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, December 14th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of Mohawk Industries from $111.00 to $131.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 16th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Mohawk Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $150.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, January 7th. Finally, Raymond James upped their target price on shares of Mohawk Industries from $180.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 16th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $137.00.

Mohawk Industries, Inc designs, manufactures, sources, distributes, and markets flooring products for remodeling and new constructions of residential and commercial spaces in the United States, Europe, Russia, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Global Ceramic, Flooring North America (Flooring NA), and Flooring Rest of the World (Flooring ROW).

