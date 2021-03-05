ProShare Advisors LLC Raises Holdings in STAG Industrial, Inc. (NYSE:STAG)

ProShare Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of STAG Industrial, Inc. (NYSE:STAG) by 80.7% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 33,212 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 14,831 shares during the quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC’s holdings in STAG Industrial were worth $1,040,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of STAG. Scout Investments Inc. acquired a new stake in STAG Industrial in the fourth quarter valued at about $42,574,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of STAG Industrial by 5.9% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 16,399,214 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $513,622,000 after acquiring an additional 912,314 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its position in shares of STAG Industrial by 465.6% during the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 568,584 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $61,354,000 after acquiring an additional 468,059 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of STAG Industrial by 112.4% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 668,739 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $20,390,000 after acquiring an additional 353,820 shares during the period. Finally, FIL Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of STAG Industrial during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $10,414,000. 91.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

STAG stock opened at $31.58 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.99, a PEG ratio of 5.44 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 1.83 and a current ratio of 1.83. STAG Industrial, Inc. has a one year low of $17.54 and a one year high of $34.50. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $31.35 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $31.34.

STAG Industrial (NYSE:STAG) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 10th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.63 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $129.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $121.63 million. STAG Industrial had a net margin of 26.59% and a return on equity of 5.32%. STAG Industrial’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.47 EPS. Research analysts forecast that STAG Industrial, Inc. will post 1.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 31st will be paid a $0.1208 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 30th. This represents a $1.45 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.59%. STAG Industrial’s payout ratio is currently 78.80%.

STAG has been the subject of a number of research reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of STAG Industrial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. Bank of America lifted their price target on shares of STAG Industrial from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 16th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of STAG Industrial from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $33.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Monday, December 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $33.78.

In other news, CEO Benjamin S. Butcher sold 23,268 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.04, for a total transaction of $698,970.72. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 47,088 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,414,523.52. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, COO Stephen C. Mecke sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.90, for a total transaction of $1,495,000.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 52,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,554,800. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About STAG Industrial

STAG Industrial, Inc (NYSE: STAG) is a real estate investment trust focused on the acquisition and operation of single-tenant, industrial properties throughout the United States. By targeting this type of property, STAG has developed an investment strategy that helps investors find a powerful balance of income plus growth.

