ProShare Advisors LLC Raises Position in Invitae Co. (NYSE:NVTA)

ProShare Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Invitae Co. (NYSE:NVTA) by 80.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 25,574 shares of the medical research company’s stock after acquiring an additional 11,425 shares during the quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC’s holdings in Invitae were worth $1,069,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of NVTA. Sonora Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Invitae during the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Perigon Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Invitae during the 4th quarter valued at $59,000. Lee Financial Co purchased a new position in shares of Invitae during the 3rd quarter valued at $68,000. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Invitae by 223.9% during the 4th quarter. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. now owns 2,170 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $91,000 after buying an additional 1,500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Invitae during the 3rd quarter valued at $111,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.60% of the company’s stock.

In related news, insider Jason W. Myers sold 253,912 shares of Invitae stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.49, for a total transaction of $12,058,280.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 1,211,099 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $57,515,091.51. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Katherine Stueland sold 5,000 shares of Invitae stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.96, for a total transaction of $199,800.00. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 692,539 shares of company stock worth $34,348,470. Insiders own 2.90% of the company’s stock.

Invitae stock opened at $36.01 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $49.51 and its 200-day moving average price is $45.56. Invitae Co. has a twelve month low of $7.41 and a twelve month high of $61.59. The company has a quick ratio of 4.09, a current ratio of 4.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. The company has a market cap of $7.08 billion, a PE ratio of -9.26 and a beta of 2.11.

Invitae (NYSE:NVTA) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 16th. The medical research company reported ($0.63) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.55) by ($0.08). Invitae had a negative return on equity of 81.19% and a negative net margin of 183.50%. The business had revenue of $100.43 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $97.87 million. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Invitae Co. will post -2.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on NVTA shares. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Invitae from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 23rd. Oppenheimer downgraded shares of Invitae from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, February 1st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH upgraded shares of Invitae from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $46.50 to $58.00 in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Invitae from $41.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Finally, SVB Leerink lifted their price target on shares of Invitae from $64.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $45.88.

Invitae Corporation, a medical genetics company, processes DNA-containing samples, analyzes information related to patient-specific genetic variation, and generates test reports for clinicians and their patients in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It offers genetic tests in various clinical areas, including hereditary cancer, cardiology, neurology, pediatrics, metabolic conditions, and rare diseases; prenatal and perinatal genetic tests; and non-invasive prenatal screening products.

