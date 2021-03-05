ProShare Advisors LLC Reduces Stake in VEREIT, Inc. (NYSE:VER)

ProShare Advisors LLC lowered its stake in VEREIT, Inc. (NYSE:VER) by 80.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 26,702 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 106,876 shares during the period. ProShare Advisors LLC’s holdings in VEREIT were worth $1,009,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VER. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in VEREIT in the fourth quarter worth about $58,000. CI Investments Inc. purchased a new position in VEREIT in the third quarter worth about $69,000. Cetera Investment Advisers purchased a new position in shares of VEREIT during the third quarter valued at approximately $76,000. Trilogy Capital Inc. purchased a new position in shares of VEREIT during the third quarter valued at approximately $90,000. Finally, Fortis Group Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of VEREIT during the third quarter valued at approximately $95,000.

Several brokerages have issued reports on VER. Capital One Financial upgraded VEREIT from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $48.00 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Zacks Investment Research lowered VEREIT from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, January 16th. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on VEREIT in a research report on Friday, January 22nd. They set a “sell” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on VEREIT from $33.75 to $36.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Finally, Mizuho downgraded shares of VEREIT from a “buy” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $39.00 to $44.00 in a research note on Thursday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $40.54.

Shares of NYSE:VER opened at $37.64 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $8.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.37 and a beta of 1.06. VEREIT, Inc. has a 52 week low of $17.77 and a 52 week high of $46.10. The company has a quick ratio of 1.68, a current ratio of 1.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $36.97 and a 200 day moving average of $35.37.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 31st will be paid a $0.462 dividend. This is an increase from VEREIT’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.08. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 30th. This represents a $1.85 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.91%. VEREIT’s payout ratio is 44.38%.

VEREIT is a full-service real estate operating company which owns and manages one of the largest portfolios of single-tenant commercial properties in the U.S. The Company has total real estate investments of $14.6 billion including approximately 3,800 properties and 88.9 million square feet. VEREIT's business model provides equity capital to creditworthy corporations in return for long-term leases on their properties.

