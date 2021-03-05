ProSiebenSat.1 Media (OTCMKTS:PBSFY) Rating Reiterated by Societe Generale

ProSiebenSat.1 Media (OTCMKTS:PBSFY)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reissued by Societe Generale in a research report issued on Friday, The Fly reports.

Several other analysts have also issued reports on the stock. UBS Group restated a “buy” rating on shares of ProSiebenSat.1 Media in a research report on Friday, November 6th. Barclays reissued an “equal weight” rating on shares of ProSiebenSat.1 Media in a research note on Friday, January 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of ProSiebenSat.1 Media in a research note on Tuesday, February 9th. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “underweight” rating on shares of ProSiebenSat.1 Media in a research report on Monday. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “buy” rating on shares of ProSiebenSat.1 Media in a research report on Monday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. ProSiebenSat.1 Media currently has a consensus rating of “Hold”.

PBSFY stock traded down $0.46 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $4.86. 22,794 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 8,008. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $4.71 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $3.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.67, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a current ratio of 0.85. ProSiebenSat.1 Media has a 52 week low of $1.50 and a 52 week high of $5.39. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.53 billion, a PE ratio of 19.44 and a beta of 1.56.

ProSiebenSat.1 Media SE, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a media company in Europe. The company operates through three segments: Entertainment, Content Production & Global Sales, and Commerce. The Entertainment segment operates free TV stations, such as SAT.1, ProSieben, kabel eins, sixx, SAT.1 Gold, ProSieben MAXX, and kabel eins Doku, as well as distributes ProSiebenSat.1 HD stations.

