ProSiebenSat.1 Media (OTCMKTS:PBSFY) Receives “Buy” Rating from UBS Group

ProSiebenSat.1 Media (OTCMKTS:PBSFY)‘s stock had its “buy” rating restated by investment analysts at UBS Group in a research note issued to investors on Friday, The Fly reports.

Several other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on PBSFY. Bank of America downgraded shares of ProSiebenSat.1 Media from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. Credit Suisse Group reiterated an “underperform” rating on shares of ProSiebenSat.1 Media in a research note on Friday, November 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of ProSiebenSat.1 Media in a report on Tuesday, February 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of ProSiebenSat.1 Media in a report on Monday. Finally, Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “underweight” rating on shares of ProSiebenSat.1 Media in a report on Monday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold”.

Shares of ProSiebenSat.1 Media stock traded down $0.46 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $4.86. The company had a trading volume of 22,794 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,008. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $4.71 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $3.74. The stock has a market cap of $4.53 billion, a PE ratio of 19.44 and a beta of 1.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.67, a current ratio of 0.85 and a quick ratio of 0.82. ProSiebenSat.1 Media has a 1-year low of $1.50 and a 1-year high of $5.39.

ProSiebenSat.1 Media SE, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a media company in Europe. The company operates through three segments: Entertainment, Content Production & Global Sales, and Commerce. The Entertainment segment operates free TV stations, such as SAT.1, ProSieben, kabel eins, sixx, SAT.1 Gold, ProSieben MAXX, and kabel eins Doku, as well as distributes ProSiebenSat.1 HD stations.

