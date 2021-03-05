ProSiebenSat.1 Media’s (PBSFY) “Equal Weight” Rating Reaffirmed at Barclays

ProSiebenSat.1 Media (OTCMKTS:PBSFY)‘s stock had its “equal weight” rating reaffirmed by equities research analysts at Barclays in a research note issued on Friday, The Fly reports.

A number of other analysts also recently issued reports on PBSFY. Morgan Stanley reissued an “underweight” rating on shares of ProSiebenSat.1 Media in a research report on Monday. Citigroup reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of ProSiebenSat.1 Media in a research report on Friday, January 22nd. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of ProSiebenSat.1 Media in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed an “underperform” rating on shares of ProSiebenSat.1 Media in a research report on Friday. Finally, UBS Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of ProSiebenSat.1 Media in a research report on Friday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold”.

Get ProSiebenSat.1 Media alerts:

Shares of PBSFY traded down $0.46 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $4.86. The company had a trading volume of 22,794 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,008. ProSiebenSat.1 Media has a 1-year low of $1.50 and a 1-year high of $5.39. The stock has a market cap of $4.53 billion, a PE ratio of 19.44 and a beta of 1.56. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $4.71 and a 200-day simple moving average of $3.74. The company has a quick ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.67.

ProSiebenSat.1 Media SE, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a media company in Europe. The company operates through three segments: Entertainment, Content Production & Global Sales, and Commerce. The Entertainment segment operates free TV stations, such as SAT.1, ProSieben, kabel eins, sixx, SAT.1 Gold, ProSieben MAXX, and kabel eins Doku, as well as distributes ProSiebenSat.1 HD stations.

Recommended Story: How Investors Use a Balance Sheet

Receive News & Ratings for ProSiebenSat.1 Media Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ProSiebenSat.1 Media and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.