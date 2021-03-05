Prosperity Bancshares (NYSE:PB) Reaches New 52-Week High at $77.38

Shares of Prosperity Bancshares, Inc. (NYSE:PB) reached a new 52-week high during trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $77.38 and last traded at $77.22, with a volume of 491177 shares. The stock had previously closed at $74.88.

Several research firms have commented on PB. Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of Prosperity Bancshares from $65.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 7th. Bank of America downgraded shares of Prosperity Bancshares from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 7th. TheStreet raised shares of Prosperity Bancshares from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 17th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Prosperity Bancshares from $78.00 to $79.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $68.70.

Get Prosperity Bancshares alerts:

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 0.81. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $70.98 and its 200-day simple moving average is $62.51. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.18 billion, a PE ratio of 14.37, a P/E/G ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 1.37.

Prosperity Bancshares (NYSE:PB) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 26th. The bank reported $1.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.35 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $294.18 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $285.41 million. Prosperity Bancshares had a net margin of 37.67% and a return on equity of 8.42%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.44 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Prosperity Bancshares, Inc. will post 5.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 15th will be given a dividend of $0.49 per share. This represents a $1.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.54%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 12th. Prosperity Bancshares’s payout ratio is currently 39.04%.

In other news, EVP Robert J. Dowdell sold 2,725 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.71, for a total transaction of $187,234.75. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 25,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,717,750. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 4.01% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Champlain Investment Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Prosperity Bancshares by 16.5% during the 3rd quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC now owns 3,022,605 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $156,662,000 after buying an additional 428,855 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its position in Prosperity Bancshares by 2.1% during the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 2,139,588 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $110,894,000 after purchasing an additional 44,335 shares during the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC increased its stake in Prosperity Bancshares by 4.6% during the 3rd quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 2,009,736 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $104,165,000 after purchasing an additional 88,593 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in Prosperity Bancshares by 443.8% in the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,664,384 shares of the bank’s stock worth $115,441,000 after buying an additional 1,358,293 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in shares of Prosperity Bancshares by 8.1% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,454,290 shares of the bank’s stock worth $100,870,000 after buying an additional 109,295 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.72% of the company’s stock.

About Prosperity Bancshares (NYSE:PB)

Prosperity Bancshares, Inc operates as bank holding company for the Prosperity Bank that provides retail and commercial banking services to businesses and consumers. It accepts various deposit products, such as demand, savings, money market, time accounts; and certificates of deposit. The company also offers 1-4 family residential mortgage, commercial real estate and multifamily residential, commercial and industrial, agricultural real estate, and non-real estate agricultural loans, as well as construction, land development, and other land loans; consumer loans, including automobile, recreational vehicle, boat, home improvement, personal, and deposit account collateralized loans; and consumer durables and home equity loans, as well as loans for working capital, business expansion, and purchase of equipment and machinery.

Featured Story: Insider Trading – What You Need to Know

Receive News & Ratings for Prosperity Bancshares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Prosperity Bancshares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.