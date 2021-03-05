Proton (XPR) Trading 3% Higher This Week

Proton (CURRENCY:XPR) traded up 0% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on March 5th. During the last seven days, Proton has traded 3% higher against the dollar. Proton has a total market capitalization of $24.55 million and approximately $1.01 million worth of Proton was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Proton token can now be purchased for about $0.0056 or 0.00000011 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Proton alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $27.91 or 0.00057022 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $370.19 or 0.00756271 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $4.09 or 0.00008346 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000310 BTC.

Solana (SOL) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $12.69 or 0.00025917 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002043 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $15.42 or 0.00031494 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $29.30 or 0.00059848 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002046 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $21.07 or 0.00043049 BTC.

Proton Token Profile

XPR is a token. Its launch date was October 2nd, 2018. Proton’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 4,413,649,131 tokens. Proton’s official message board is medium.com/protonchain/proton-xid-915bda660817 . The official website for Proton is www.protonchain.com . Proton’s official Twitter account is @Permian_

Proton Token Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Proton directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Proton should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Proton using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Proton Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Proton and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.