Provention Bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRVB) Expected to Post Q1 2021 Earnings of ($0.49) Per Share

Provention Bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRVB) – Research analysts at SVB Leerink issued their Q1 2021 earnings per share estimates for Provention Bio in a note issued to investors on Thursday, March 4th. SVB Leerink analyst T. Smith forecasts that the company will post earnings of ($0.49) per share for the quarter. SVB Leerink also issued estimates for Provention Bio’s Q3 2021 earnings at ($0.51) EPS and Q4 2021 earnings at ($0.49) EPS.

Provention Bio (NASDAQ:PRVB) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 24th. The company reported ($0.58) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.50) by ($0.08).

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. HC Wainwright lifted their price target on Provention Bio from $26.00 to $34.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday. Chardan Capital decreased their price objective on Provention Bio from $40.00 to $35.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Provention Bio from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Provention Bio currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $27.80.

PRVB opened at $11.13 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $705.36 million, a P/E ratio of -7.47 and a beta of 3.34. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $14.45 and a 200-day moving average of $14.58. Provention Bio has a 12-month low of $4.72 and a 12-month high of $20.05.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Provention Bio by 18.4% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,925,489 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,498,000 after buying an additional 611,338 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in Provention Bio by 207.7% in the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 314,540 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,036,000 after buying an additional 212,320 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its position in Provention Bio by 341.9% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 269,302 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,563,000 after purchasing an additional 208,359 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its position in shares of Provention Bio by 19.4% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,033,239 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,256,000 after buying an additional 167,640 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP bought a new stake in shares of Provention Bio in the third quarter valued at about $1,552,000. 39.42% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Provention Bio, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of therapeutics and solutions to intercept and prevent immune-mediated diseases. Its products candidates include PRV-031 teplizumab and monoclonal antibodies (mAb) that is in Phase III clinical trial for the interception of type one diabetes (T1D); PRV-6527, an oral CSF-1R inhibitor, which is in Phase IIa clinical trial for the treatment of Crohn's disease; PRV-3279, which has completed Phase 1b clinical trial for the treatment of lupus; PRV-101, a coxsackie virus B (CVB) vaccine for the prevention of acute CVB infections and onset of T1D; and PRV-015, which is in phase IIb clinical trial for the treatment of gluten-free diet non-responding celiac disease.

