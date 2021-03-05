Provident Bancorp (NASDAQ:PVBC) Shares Cross Above 50-Day Moving Average of $12.14

Provident Bancorp Inc (NASDAQ:PVBC)’s stock price passed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $12.14 and traded as high as $13.27. Provident Bancorp shares last traded at $13.24, with a volume of 63,933 shares trading hands.

PVBC has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. TheStreet raised shares of Provident Bancorp from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Friday, November 13th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Provident Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd.

The firm has a market capitalization of $257.19 million, a P/E ratio of 23.23 and a beta of 1.01. The company’s 50 day moving average is $12.14 and its 200-day moving average is $10.17.

Provident Bancorp (NASDAQ:PVBC) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, January 27th. The bank reported $0.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $16.29 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.48 million. On average, equities analysts predict that Provident Bancorp Inc will post 0.67 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 26th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 11th were paid a dividend of $0.03 per share. This represents a $0.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.91%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, February 10th. Provident Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is presently 20.00%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of PVBC. Citigroup Inc. boosted its stake in Provident Bancorp by 622.4% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 3,005 shares of the bank’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 2,589 shares in the last quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd bought a new position in Provident Bancorp during the third quarter worth $79,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund boosted its stake in Provident Bancorp by 110.4% during the fourth quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 9,337 shares of the bank’s stock worth $112,000 after acquiring an additional 4,900 shares in the last quarter. American International Group Inc. boosted its stake in Provident Bancorp by 90.6% during the fourth quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 9,845 shares of the bank’s stock worth $118,000 after acquiring an additional 4,680 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Seizert Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in Provident Bancorp during the third quarter worth $150,000. 41.19% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Provident Bancorp (NASDAQ:PVBC)

Provident Bancorp, Inc is a Maryland corporation that was formed in 2019 to be the successor corporation to Provident Bancorp, Inc, a Massachusetts corporation, and the holding company for The Provident Bank. The Provident Bank, a subsidiary of Provident Bancorp, Inc is an innovative, commercial bank that finds solutions for its business and private clients.

