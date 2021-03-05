Provident Financial Services (NYSE:PFS) Rating Increased to Outperform at Royal Bank of Canada

Provident Financial Services (NYSE:PFS) was upgraded by investment analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report issued on Friday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a $26.00 price objective on the savings and loans company’s stock, up from their previous price objective of $23.00. Royal Bank of Canada’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 25.12% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. Boenning Scattergood cut Provident Financial Services from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, February 1st. TheStreet raised Provident Financial Services from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 17th. Zacks Investment Research raised Provident Financial Services from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Finally, Barclays reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Provident Financial Services in a research report on Monday, February 22nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $20.33.

Shares of NYSE PFS opened at $20.78 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.63 billion, a PE ratio of 17.03 and a beta of 1.04. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $19.43 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $16.02. Provident Financial Services has a 12-month low of $9.05 and a 12-month high of $21.30.

Provident Financial Services (NYSE:PFS) last announced its earnings results on Friday, January 29th. The savings and loans company reported $0.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.17. The business had revenue of $109.19 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $108.42 million. Provident Financial Services had a return on equity of 5.64% and a net margin of 19.45%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.40 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Provident Financial Services will post 1.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Provident Financial Services news, EVP James A. Christy sold 3,190 shares of Provident Financial Services stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.28, for a total transaction of $55,123.20. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 28,525 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $492,912. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 3.40% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Provident Financial Services by 2.7% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,175,351 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $200,709,000 after buying an additional 293,960 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of Provident Financial Services by 14.6% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,382,922 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $29,072,000 after buying an additional 302,699 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Provident Financial Services by 153.4% during the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,449,256 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $26,028,000 after buying an additional 877,367 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in shares of Provident Financial Services by 2.2% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,092,271 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $19,618,000 after buying an additional 23,840 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Banc Funds Co. LLC purchased a new position in shares of Provident Financial Services during the 3rd quarter valued at about $12,899,000. 61.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Provident Financial Services Company Profile

Provident Financial Services, Inc operates as the holding company for Provident Bank that provides various banking services to individuals, families, and businesses in the United States. The company's deposit products include savings, checking, interest-bearing checking, money market deposit, and certificate of deposit accounts, as well as IRA products.

