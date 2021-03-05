Provident Financial Services (NYSE:PFS) Trading Up 8.4%

Provident Financial Services, Inc. (NYSE:PFS)’s share price was up 8.4% on Friday . The company traded as high as $22.76 and last traded at $22.52. Approximately 689,672 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 90% from the average daily volume of 363,716 shares. The stock had previously closed at $20.78.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on PFS shares. Barclays restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Provident Financial Services in a research note on Monday, February 22nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Provident Financial Services from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. Boenning Scattergood cut shares of Provident Financial Services from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, February 1st. TheStreet upgraded shares of Provident Financial Services from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 17th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised shares of Provident Financial Services from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $23.00 to $26.00 in a research report on Friday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $20.33.

The stock’s 50-day moving average is $19.43 and its 200-day moving average is $16.02. The firm has a market cap of $1.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.03 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a quick ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92.

Provident Financial Services (NYSE:PFS) last announced its earnings results on Friday, January 29th. The savings and loans company reported $0.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.17. The business had revenue of $109.19 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $108.42 million. Provident Financial Services had a net margin of 19.45% and a return on equity of 5.64%. Provident Financial Services’s revenue was up 20.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.40 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Provident Financial Services, Inc. will post 1.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 12th were issued a $0.23 dividend. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.09%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 11th. Provident Financial Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 52.87%.

In other Provident Financial Services news, EVP James A. Christy sold 3,190 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.28, for a total value of $55,123.20. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 28,525 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $492,912. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Insiders own 3.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in PFS. Earnest Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Provident Financial Services in the 3rd quarter worth about $27,000. Veriti Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Provident Financial Services in the 4th quarter worth about $66,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC bought a new stake in shares of Provident Financial Services in the 3rd quarter worth about $79,000. Sowell Financial Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of Provident Financial Services in the 4th quarter worth about $112,000. Finally, Brinker Capital Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of Provident Financial Services in the 3rd quarter worth about $134,000. 61.48% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Provident Financial Services (NYSE:PFS)

Provident Financial Services, Inc operates as the holding company for Provident Bank that provides various banking services to individuals, families, and businesses in the United States. The company's deposit products include savings, checking, interest-bearing checking, money market deposit, and certificate of deposit accounts, as well as IRA products.

