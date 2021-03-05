ProxyNode (PRX) Price Tops $0.0005 on Top Exchanges

ProxyNode (CURRENCY:PRX) traded up 1.3% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 17:00 PM ET on March 5th. In the last week, ProxyNode has traded 14.1% higher against the dollar. One ProxyNode coin can now be purchased for $0.0005 or 0.00000001 BTC on major exchanges. ProxyNode has a total market cap of $88,367.36 and approximately $19.00 worth of ProxyNode was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get ProxyNode alerts:

Dash (DASH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $207.36 or 0.00423623 BTC.

MimbleWimbleCoin (MWC) traded up 9.8% against the dollar and now trades at $19.35 or 0.00039535 BTC.

Secret (SCRT) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $2.85 or 0.00005830 BTC.

Meme (MEME) traded 9.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,014.46 or 0.04115351 BTC.

DigitalBits (XDB) traded 4.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0383 or 0.00000078 BTC.

SYNC Network (SYNC) traded 43.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000213 BTC.

Pinkcoin (PINK) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0088 or 0.00000018 BTC.

CPChain (CPC) traded down 6.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0087 or 0.00000018 BTC.

Enigma (ENG) traded 10.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000367 BTC.

I/O Coin (IOC) traded down 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000229 BTC.

ProxyNode Coin Profile

PRX is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. ProxyNode’s total supply is 180,669,754 coins. ProxyNode’s official message board is bitcointalk.org/index.php?topic=5117769 . The official website for ProxyNode is proxynode.network . ProxyNode’s official Twitter account is @prxnetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Printerium is a PoW/PoS hybrid coin using the popular Scrypt hashing algorithm. It aims to be a a fungible and untraceable digital medium of exchange for new markets with 3D printers. “

ProxyNode Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ProxyNode directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade ProxyNode should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy ProxyNode using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for ProxyNode Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for ProxyNode and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.