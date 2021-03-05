Prudential PLC Cuts Stock Position in Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK)

Prudential PLC lowered its stake in Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) by 32.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 854,453 shares of the company’s stock after selling 414,863 shares during the period. Prudential PLC’s holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. were worth $69,894,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of MRK. Catalyst Private Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in Merck & Co., Inc. during the 3rd quarter valued at $25,000. Flagship Private Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. during the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Financial Avengers Inc. bought a new position in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. during the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC bought a new position in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. during the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Finally, McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. during the 4th quarter valued at $32,000. Institutional investors own 72.86% of the company’s stock.

Get Merck & Co. Inc. alerts:

Shares of NYSE MRK opened at $72.17 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 1.30 and a quick ratio of 1.00. The company has a market cap of $182.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.97, a PEG ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 0.43. Merck & Co., Inc. has a 1 year low of $65.25 and a 1 year high of $87.80. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $77.08 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $80.58.

Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 3rd. The company reported $1.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.38 by ($0.06). The firm had revenue of $12.51 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.65 billion. Merck & Co., Inc. had a return on equity of 53.83% and a net margin of 24.33%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.16 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Merck & Co., Inc. will post 5.9 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 7th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.65 per share. This represents a $2.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.60%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 12th. Merck & Co., Inc.’s dividend payout ratio is presently 50.10%.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Mizuho reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $100.00 price target on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in a research note on Sunday, December 6th. Sanford C. Bernstein restated an “outperform” rating and set a $95.00 price objective on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in a research report on Tuesday, November 10th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in a research report on Friday, February 5th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Merck & Co., Inc. has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $95.36.

Merck & Co., Inc. Profile

Merck & Co, Inc provides healthcare solutions worldwide. The company offers therapeutic for cardiovascular, type 2 diabetes, chronic hepatitis C virus, HIV-1 infection, intra-abdominal, fungal infection, insomnia, and inflammatory diseases; neuromuscular blocking agents; cholesterol modifying medicines; and anti-bacterial and vaginal contraceptive products.

Featured Story: What does a neutral rating on stocks mean?

Receive News & Ratings for Merck & Co. Inc. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Merck & Co. Inc. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.