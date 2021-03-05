Prudential PLC Has $70.15 Million Stake in Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB)

Prudential PLC decreased its position in Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB) by 39.9% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,544,350 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,691,664 shares during the period. Prudential PLC owned approximately 0.36% of Fifth Third Bancorp worth $70,148,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in FITB. Boston Partners lifted its holdings in Fifth Third Bancorp by 14.4% in the third quarter. Boston Partners now owns 20,331,639 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $433,470,000 after buying an additional 2,564,112 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its stake in Fifth Third Bancorp by 5.4% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 34,563,305 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $736,890,000 after purchasing an additional 1,778,507 shares in the last quarter. Payden & Rygel bought a new stake in Fifth Third Bancorp in the fourth quarter valued at $28,284,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new stake in Fifth Third Bancorp in the third quarter valued at $18,180,000. Finally, AMF Pensionsforsakring AB bought a new stake in Fifth Third Bancorp in the third quarter valued at $17,946,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.19% of the company’s stock.

In related news, EVP Robert P. Shaffer sold 8,900 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.96, for a total transaction of $257,744.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.52% of the company’s stock.

FITB opened at $35.56 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73. The stock has a market cap of $25.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.69, a PEG ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 1.63. Fifth Third Bancorp has a twelve month low of $11.10 and a twelve month high of $36.85. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $32.40 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $26.31.

Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, January 20th. The financial services provider reported $0.83 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.14. Fifth Third Bancorp had a net margin of 17.50% and a return on equity of 7.52%. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.68 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Fifth Third Bancorp will post 1.91 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research firms have weighed in on FITB. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on shares of Fifth Third Bancorp from $24.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 6th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Fifth Third Bancorp from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $35.00 price target for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 7th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Fifth Third Bancorp from $39.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Argus boosted their target price on shares of Fifth Third Bancorp from $27.00 to $35.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. Finally, Bank of America boosted their target price on shares of Fifth Third Bancorp from $38.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 22nd. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Fifth Third Bancorp presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $29.15.

Fifth Third Bancorp operates as a diversified financial services company in the United States. The company's Commercial Banking segment offers credit intermediation, cash management, and financial services; lending and depository products; and cash management, foreign exchange and international trade finance, derivatives and capital markets services, asset-based lending, real estate finance, public finance, commercial leasing, and syndicated finance for business, government, and professional customers.

