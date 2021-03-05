Prudential PLC Has $73.52 Million Stock Holdings in Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO)

Prudential PLC lessened its holdings in shares of Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO) by 38.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 167,906 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after selling 106,603 shares during the period. Prudential PLC’s holdings in Broadcom were worth $73,518,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Lombard Odier Asset Management Europe Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Broadcom during the third quarter valued at about $1,357,000. S. R. Schill & Associates boosted its holdings in Broadcom by 7.2% during the fourth quarter. S. R. Schill & Associates now owns 7,738 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $3,388,000 after purchasing an additional 517 shares during the last quarter. Blue Chip Partners Inc. boosted its holdings in Broadcom by 5.9% during the fourth quarter. Blue Chip Partners Inc. now owns 34,631 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $15,163,000 after purchasing an additional 1,920 shares during the last quarter. Convergence Investment Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Broadcom by 4.6% during the fourth quarter. Convergence Investment Partners LLC now owns 5,394 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $2,362,000 after purchasing an additional 238 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Guinness Asset Management LTD boosted its holdings in Broadcom by 14.4% during the fourth quarter. Guinness Asset Management LTD now owns 127,410 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $55,787,000 after purchasing an additional 16,000 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.62% of the company’s stock.

Get Broadcom alerts:

NASDAQ:AVGO opened at $443.59 on Friday. Broadcom Inc. has a one year low of $155.67 and a one year high of $495.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.69, a current ratio of 1.87 and a quick ratio of 1.71. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $468.37 and its 200 day simple moving average is $404.26. The firm has a market capitalization of $181.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 70.52, a PEG ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 1.05.

Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 4th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $6.61 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $6.56 by $0.05. Broadcom had a net margin of 12.39% and a return on equity of 35.23%. The business had revenue of $6.66 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.61 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $5.25 earnings per share. Broadcom’s quarterly revenue was up 13.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that Broadcom Inc. will post 23.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 22nd will be issued a dividend of $3.60 per share. This represents a $14.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.25%. Broadcom’s dividend payout ratio is currently 78.05%.

In related news, Director Eddy W. Hartenstein sold 530 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $466.77, for a total value of $247,388.10. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, COO Charlie B. Kawwas sold 1,260 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $428.70, for a total transaction of $540,162.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 178,798 shares of company stock valued at $76,345,405 in the last quarter. 3.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

AVGO has been the topic of several analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on shares of Broadcom from $450.00 to $475.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 11th. Oppenheimer boosted their target price on shares of Broadcom from $500.00 to $575.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday. Mizuho boosted their target price on shares of Broadcom from $460.00 to $480.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, December 28th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of Broadcom from $360.00 to $410.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, December 11th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Broadcom from $495.00 to $521.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-four have given a buy rating to the stock. Broadcom presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $435.04.

About Broadcom

Broadcom Inc designs, develops, and supplies semiconductor infrastructure software solutions. It offers semiconductor devices with a focus on complex digital and mixed signal complementary metal oxide semiconductor based devices and analog III-V based products worldwide. The company's infrastructure software solutions enable customers to plan, develop, automate, manage, and secure applications across mainframe, distributed, mobile, and cloud platforms.

Featured Article: What are the benefits of a portfolio tracker?

Receive News & Ratings for Broadcom Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Broadcom and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.