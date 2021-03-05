Prudential PLC Has $83.35 Million Stake in Invesco Ltd. (NYSE:IVZ)

Prudential PLC decreased its position in Invesco Ltd. (NYSE:IVZ) by 39.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 4,781,879 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 3,112,442 shares during the quarter. Prudential PLC owned 1.04% of Invesco worth $83,348,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Manchester Financial Inc. increased its position in shares of Invesco by 178.8% in the fourth quarter. Manchester Financial Inc. now owns 1,419 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 910 shares during the last quarter. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco in the third quarter valued at about $29,000. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Invesco by 253.2% in the third quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,914 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 2,089 shares during the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco in the third quarter valued at about $42,000. Finally, CWM LLC increased its position in shares of Invesco by 545.7% in the fourth quarter. CWM LLC now owns 4,378 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $76,000 after acquiring an additional 3,700 shares during the last quarter. 70.41% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

IVZ has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Invesco from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. Barclays boosted their price objective on Invesco from $15.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday, January 25th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on Invesco from $19.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on Invesco from $22.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. Finally, UBS Group upgraded Invesco from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $24.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, January 28th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Invesco has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $16.88.

Shares of IVZ opened at $23.32 on Friday. Invesco Ltd. has a one year low of $6.38 and a one year high of $25.12. The company has a market cap of $10.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.79, a P/E/G ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 1.76 and a quick ratio of 1.76. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $21.80 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $16.13.

Invesco (NYSE:IVZ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 25th. The asset manager reported $0.72 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.15. Invesco had a net margin of 9.78% and a return on equity of 9.62%. The business had revenue of $1.60 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.20 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.64 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 26.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that Invesco Ltd. will post 1.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 2nd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 16th were given a dividend of $0.155 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 12th. This represents a $0.62 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.66%. Invesco’s dividend payout ratio is currently 24.31%.

About Invesco

Invesco Ltd. is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm provides its services to retail clients, institutional clients, high-net worth clients, public entities, corporations, unions, non-profit organizations, endowments, foundations, pension funds, financial institutions, and sovereign wealth funds.

