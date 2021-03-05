Prudential PLC Has $91.11 Million Stock Position in Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR)

Prudential PLC decreased its position in shares of Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR) by 16.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 410,153 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 83,147 shares during the period. Prudential PLC owned 0.06% of Danaher worth $91,111,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in DHR. Hudock Inc. boosted its position in Danaher by 526.3% during the fourth quarter. Hudock Inc. now owns 119 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. JustInvest LLC lifted its position in shares of Danaher by 16.2% in the fourth quarter. JustInvest LLC now owns 10,431 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 1,456 shares during the last quarter. Financial Avengers Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Danaher in the fourth quarter worth about $40,000. Atlas Private Wealth Management acquired a new stake in shares of Danaher in the third quarter worth about $41,000. Finally, Oakworth Capital Inc. lifted its position in shares of Danaher by 48.9% in the third quarter. Oakworth Capital Inc. now owns 198 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 65 shares during the last quarter. 78.00% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Danaher alerts:

In other Danaher news, SVP Angela S. Lalor sold 6,437 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $244.70, for a total transaction of $1,575,133.90. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 25,148 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,153,715.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 11.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

DHR stock opened at $214.41 on Friday. Danaher Co. has a 1-year low of $119.60 and a 1-year high of $248.86. The firm has a market cap of $152.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 43.40, a P/E/G ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 0.72. The business’s 50 day moving average is $234.31 and its 200-day moving average is $224.13. The company has a current ratio of 2.08, a quick ratio of 1.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63.

Danaher (NYSE:DHR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 28th. The conglomerate reported $2.08 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.84 by $0.24. Danaher had a return on equity of 12.94% and a net margin of 18.05%. The company had revenue of $6.76 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.62 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.28 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 38.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that Danaher Co. will post 6.05 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 26th will be issued a dividend of $0.21 per share. This is an increase from Danaher’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 25th. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.39%. Danaher’s dividend payout ratio is currently 16.29%.

DHR has been the subject of several research analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Danaher in a research report on Wednesday, December 2nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $250.00 price objective for the company. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on Danaher from $260.00 to $264.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 14th. Royal Bank of Canada cut Danaher from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $273.00 to $234.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 25th. KeyCorp initiated coverage on Danaher in a research report on Monday, November 9th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $280.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Barclays assumed coverage on Danaher in a research report on Tuesday. They set an “overweight” rating and a $260.00 price objective for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $234.80.

Danaher Profile

Danaher Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets professional, medical, industrial, and commercial products and services worldwide. The company operates through three segments; Life Sciences, Diagnostics, and Environmental & Applied Solutions. The Life Sciences segment provides mass spectrometers; cellular analysis, lab automation, and centrifugation instruments; microscopes; and genomics consumables.

Read More: What is Liquidity?

Receive News & Ratings for Danaher Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Danaher and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.