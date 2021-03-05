Prudential PLC Lowers Position in International Paper (NYSE:IP)

Prudential PLC lessened its stake in International Paper (NYSE:IP) by 39.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,397,355 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 891,912 shares during the period. Prudential PLC owned about 0.36% of International Paper worth $69,477,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IP. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of International Paper by 1.9% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 36,804,762 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,829,931,000 after buying an additional 670,033 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of International Paper by 4.6% during the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 5,377,796 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $218,017,000 after buying an additional 234,217 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of International Paper by 32.0% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,648,141 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $107,356,000 after buying an additional 641,405 shares during the period. Sound Shore Management Inc CT acquired a new position in shares of International Paper during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $70,604,000. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System raised its stake in shares of International Paper by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 955,761 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $47,520,000 after buying an additional 6,814 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.57% of the company’s stock.

Get International Paper alerts:

In other International Paper news, SVP W. Michael Jr. Amick sold 18,222 shares of International Paper stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.03, for a total transaction of $875,202.66. Also, SVP Sharon R. Ryan sold 30,000 shares of International Paper stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.30, for a total value of $1,449,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 60,849 shares of company stock worth $2,946,553. 0.37% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

IP has been the subject of several recent research reports. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on International Paper from $37.00 to $44.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded International Paper from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $49.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Monday, February 8th. Smith Barney Citigroup raised International Paper from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 16th. KeyCorp dropped their target price on International Paper from $43.00 to $41.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 5th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on International Paper from $52.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, January 11th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $48.00.

IP stock opened at $52.05 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 1.33 and a quick ratio of 1.09. The firm has a market capitalization of $20.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.64 and a beta of 1.10. The business’s 50-day moving average is $49.84 and its two-hundred day moving average is $46.17. International Paper has a 1 year low of $26.38 and a 1 year high of $53.84.

International Paper (NYSE:IP) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 4th. The basic materials company reported $0.75 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.81 by ($0.06). International Paper had a return on equity of 17.27% and a net margin of 2.37%. The business had revenue of $5.24 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.30 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.09 EPS. International Paper’s revenue was down 4.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that International Paper will post 2.88 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 18th will be given a dividend of $0.5125 per share. This represents a $2.05 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.94%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 17th. International Paper’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 46.28%.

About International Paper

International Paper Company operates as a paper and packaging company primarily in United States, the Middle East, Europe, Africa, Pacific Rim, Asia, and rest of the Americas. It operates through three segments: Industrial Packaging, Global Cellulose Fibers, and Printing Papers. The Industrial Packaging segment manufactures containerboards, including linerboard, medium, whitetop, recycled linerboard, recycled medium, and saturating kraft.

Featured Story: What is a dead cat bounce?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for International Paper (NYSE:IP).

Receive News & Ratings for International Paper Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for International Paper and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.