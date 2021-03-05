Prudential PLC Lowers Stock Position in The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC)

Prudential PLC reduced its stake in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC) by 34.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 723,300 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 376,551 shares during the period. Prudential PLC owned 0.17% of The PNC Financial Services Group worth $107,772,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Waycross Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group during the 4th quarter valued at about $2,741,000. Cypress Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Cypress Capital Management LLC now owns 88,424 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $13,175,000 after buying an additional 288 shares in the last quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System lifted its holdings in The PNC Financial Services Group by 2.0% in the 4th quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 605,019 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $90,148,000 after purchasing an additional 12,101 shares in the last quarter. AIMZ Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in The PNC Financial Services Group in the 4th quarter worth approximately $201,000. Finally, Lokken Investment Group LLC purchased a new position in The PNC Financial Services Group in the 4th quarter worth approximately $284,000. 80.56% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research firms recently commented on PNC. Stephens cut The PNC Financial Services Group from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $135.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Monday, November 30th. Piper Sandler cut The PNC Financial Services Group from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $162.00 to $167.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 13th. Smith Barney Citigroup raised The PNC Financial Services Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $140.00 to $179.00 in a report on Monday, January 11th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised The PNC Financial Services Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $140.00 to $179.00 in a report on Monday, January 11th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on The PNC Financial Services Group from $177.00 to $182.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $146.06.

PNC opened at $172.58 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $159.64 and a 200 day moving average of $133.47. The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. has a 52-week low of $79.41 and a 52-week high of $180.85. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79. The stock has a market cap of $73.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.33, a PEG ratio of 3.33 and a beta of 1.38.

The PNC Financial Services Group (NYSE:PNC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 14th. The financial services provider reported $3.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.65 by $0.61. The PNC Financial Services Group had a return on equity of 5.97% and a net margin of 38.16%. The company had revenue of $4.21 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.10 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.97 EPS. The PNC Financial Services Group’s revenue was down 2.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. will post 6.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 5th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, January 19th were given a dividend of $1.15 per share. This represents a $4.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.67%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, January 15th. The PNC Financial Services Group’s payout ratio is 40.39%.

In other news, EVP Guild Deborah sold 3,840 shares of The PNC Financial Services Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $151.37, for a total value of $581,260.80. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 18,804 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,846,361.48. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Karen L. Larrimer sold 3,205 shares of The PNC Financial Services Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $156.92, for a total transaction of $502,928.60. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 24,580 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,857,093.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.30% of the company’s stock.

The PNC Financial Services Group Company Profile

The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc operates as a diversified financial services company in the United States. The Retail Banking segment offers deposit, lending, brokerage, insurance, and investment and cash management services to consumer and small business customers through a network of branches, ATMs, call centers, and online banking and mobile channels.

