Prudential PLC Lowers Stock Position in Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS)

Prudential PLC reduced its stake in Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS) by 18.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 447,558 shares of the company’s stock after selling 100,269 shares during the quarter. Prudential PLC owned about 0.09% of Zoetis worth $74,071,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in ZTS. Jeppson Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Zoetis during the third quarter worth approximately $25,000. Graves Light Private Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Zoetis during the fourth quarter worth approximately $31,000. Arlington Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Zoetis during the fourth quarter worth approximately $32,000. Hoover Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Zoetis during the fourth quarter worth approximately $32,000. Finally, Trustcore Financial Services LLC raised its stake in shares of Zoetis by 143.5% during the fourth quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 207 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 122 shares in the last quarter. 92.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Zoetis alerts:

In other Zoetis news, EVP Robert Edward Kelly sold 2,054 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $161.15, for a total value of $331,002.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 10,029 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,616,173.35. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Robert W. Scully purchased 7,590 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 19th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $164.68 per share, with a total value of $1,249,921.20. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 0.17% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on shares of Zoetis from $197.00 to $203.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 17th. Barclays raised their target price on shares of Zoetis from $175.00 to $189.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, November 6th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Zoetis from $167.00 to $174.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, November 13th. Finally, Truist boosted their target price on shares of Zoetis from $160.00 to $170.00 in a report on Thursday, November 12th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $167.73.

Shares of NYSE:ZTS opened at $144.00 on Friday. Zoetis Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $90.14 and a fifty-two week high of $176.64. The firm has a market cap of $68.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.35 and a beta of 0.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.41, a quick ratio of 2.60 and a current ratio of 3.47. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $160.12 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $161.64.

Zoetis (NYSE:ZTS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 16th. The company reported $0.91 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.86 by $0.05. Zoetis had a net margin of 25.50% and a return on equity of 63.89%. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.92 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Zoetis Inc. will post 3.63 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, April 21st will be paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 20th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.69%. Zoetis’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 27.47%.

Zoetis Profile

Zoetis Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and commercializes animal health medicines, vaccines, and diagnostic products in the United States and internationally. It commercializes products primarily across species, including livestock, such as cattle, swine, poultry, fish, and sheep; and companion animals comprising dogs, cats, and horses.

Recommended Story: How can investors find ex-dividend dates?

Receive News & Ratings for Zoetis Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zoetis and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.