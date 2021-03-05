Prudential PLC Purchases 347,491 Shares of Ternium S.A. (NYSE:TX)

Prudential PLC boosted its position in shares of Ternium S.A. (NYSE:TX) by 17.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,375,195 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 347,491 shares during the period. Prudential PLC owned 1.21% of Ternium worth $69,071,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC bought a new stake in Ternium during the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC bought a new stake in shares of Ternium during the third quarter valued at approximately $121,000. QP Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Ternium during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $213,000. Cutter & CO Brokerage Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Ternium during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $240,000. Finally, Gyon Technologies Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Ternium in the third quarter valued at $241,000. Institutional investors own 19.26% of the company’s stock.

Get Ternium alerts:

TX has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Ternium from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $35.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday. TheStreet upgraded Ternium from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Tuesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Ternium from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $19.50 to $26.50 in a research report on Friday, November 6th. Bradesco Corretora upgraded Ternium from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $39.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, January 21st. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upgraded Ternium from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $41.50 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, January 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $28.38.

Shares of TX stock opened at $32.67 on Friday. Ternium S.A. has a fifty-two week low of $9.59 and a fifty-two week high of $37.84. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.35, a PEG ratio of 0.80 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 1.51 and a current ratio of 2.60. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $29.65 and its 200-day simple moving average is $24.96.

Ternium (NYSE:TX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 23rd. The basic materials company reported $2.11 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.15 by $0.96. Ternium had a return on equity of 5.02% and a net margin of 2.88%. The business had revenue of $2.58 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.46 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.36 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 14.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Ternium S.A. will post 2.43 earnings per share for the current year.

Ternium Profile

Ternium SA, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and processes various steel products in Mexico, Argentina, Paraguay, Chile, Bolivia, Uruguay, Brazil, the United States, Colombia, Guatemala, Costa Rica, Honduras, El Salvador, and Nicaragua. It operates in two segments, Steel and Mining. The Steel segment offers steel products, including slabs, billets and round bars, hot rolled flat products, merchant bars, reinforcing bars, stirrups and rods, tin plate and galvanized products, tubes, beams, insulated panels, roofing and cladding, roof tiles, steel decks, pre-engineered metal building systems, and pig iron; and sells energy.

See Also: How is net asset value different from market price?



Receive News & Ratings for Ternium Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ternium and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.